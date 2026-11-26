Indian shuttlers made strong progress at the Syed Modi India International World Tour Super 300 Badminton Championships here on Thursday. However, the tournament’s biggest upsets came at the expense of the men’s singles top seed and two leading Indian mixed doubles pairs. India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela in action (REUTERS) more

Defending champions and top seeds Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly continued their winning run, while four Indian women’s singles players advanced to the quarter-finals. However, Singapore’s Jason Teh Jia Heng, the top seed in men’s singles, suffered an early exit at the UPBA Academy.

The Indian duo comfortably beat fellow Indians Shreya Balaji and Pranavi Natarajan 21-9, 21-8 to reach the quarter-finals.

Third seed Unnati Hooda, last year’s semi-finalist, defeated USA’s Ishika Jaiswal 21-14, 21-18. Second seed Tanvi Sharma needed three games to overcome Indonesia’s MA Puspita Sari, winning 18-21, 21-18, 21-18 after showing greater control and patience in the decider.

Anmol Kharb delivered one of the day’s biggest results, beating fifth-seeded compatriot Asmita Chaliha 21-16, 21-15 in just 35 minutes. Tasnim Mir also produced an upset, ousting sixth-seeded Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour 21-19, 21-5.

Indonesia’s NKDA Pratiwi ended eighth-seeded Isharani Baruah’s campaign with a 21-9, 9-21, 21-17 win. Japan’s top-seeded Riko Gunji defeated Rakshitha Sontosh Ramraj 21-13, 21-19, while Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching beat Tanya Hemanth 16-21, 21-13, 21-17.

Malaysia’s Wee Yee Hern and Vaneeswarrin Gobi stunned top seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto 22-20, 21-15 in a 40-minute match. The Malaysian pair edged a tight opening game and then dominated the second. Another Indian seeded pair, Dhruv Rawat and Manisha, were beaten 21-16, 21-15 by Malaysia’s M. Nawaf Khoiriyansyah and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil.

Satwik Reddy Kannapuram and Reshika kept Indian hopes alive, defeating Ayush Makhija and Anagha Aravinda Pai 22-20, 21-23, 21-14. Viraj Kuwale and Rutaparna Panda also advanced after a 16-21, 21-13, 21-17 win over a French combination.

Indonesia’s Pradiska Bagas Shujivo caused the major upset in men’s singles, eliminating top seed Jason Teh Jia Heng of Singapore 14-21, 21-15, 21-17. India’s Tushar Suveer moved into the next round with a 21-14, 21-12 win over fellow Indian Shashwat Dalal. Ginpal Sona, however, lost to sixth-seeded Frenchman Arnaud Merkle 21-15, 9-21, 21-5. Second seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia defeated Pranav Shettygar 21-11, 21-18.

Eighth seeds Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam defeated Manya Rahlan and Reshika 16-21, 21-12, 21-19. But Amolika Singh Sisodia and Samriddhi Singh lost to seventh-seeded French pair Margot Lambert and Camille Pognante, while Aditi Bhat and Shravani Walekar fell to a fifth-seeded Thai duo.

In men’s doubles, third seeds Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun advanced after beating France’s Maël Coton and Lucas Renoir 21-12, 22-20.