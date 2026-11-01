UP CM assures farmers of relief package for crop losses

Acknowledging that the compensation provided so far was insufficient, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday assured farmers affected by unseasonal rain and hailstorms that the state government would announce a new relief package to compensate them for crop losses.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addressing a gathering in Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur on November 1. (HT photo)

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He directed district administrations to complete damage assessments and ensure prompt compensation, asserting that the government stood firmly with the state’s farmers. The CM was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the railway overbridge constructed at a cost of ₹59.44 crore at Bhopa Bazar in Chauri Chaura

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“The compensation provided so far is not sufficient. The double-engine government will ensure that farmers receive adequate compensation for their losses. District administrations have been instructed to conduct comprehensive surveys and provide immediate relief. We will announce a new package to compensate farmers for the damage,” Yogi said.

Many UP districts witnessed rainfall between Thursday and Saturday under the impact of cyclone ‘Arnab’, damaging standing crops.

Moreover, the CM named the overbridge ‘Shaheed Smarak Overbridge’ in honour of the freedom fighters associated with the historic Chauri Chaura incident. The bridge is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the area.

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{{^usCountry}} He also laid the foundation stones for 84 development projects worth a total of ₹287.56 crore in Chauri Chaura. Attacking the Samajwadi Party, Yogi said Uttar Pradesh had become a hub of crime under previous SP governments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also laid the foundation stones for 84 development projects worth a total of ₹287.56 crore in Chauri Chaura. Attacking the Samajwadi Party, Yogi said Uttar Pradesh had become a hub of crime under previous SP governments. {{/usCountry}}

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“The SP government used to patronise criminals, whereas the BJP government has brought about a change through development. Uttar Pradesh is no longer a land of decline and exploitation but has emerged as a land of progress and culture. There are no curfews, disturbances or riots now, and festivals are celebrated peacefully,” he said.

Yogi further said the BJP government provided 10 lakh government jobs to young people over the past 10 years. Highlighting the government’s development initiatives, he cited programmes such as “One District-One Medical College”, “One District-One Product” and “One District-One Cuisine”.

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The CM also accused opposition parties of attempting to create unrest on the streets to oppose the policies of the Modi government. “Those who are troubled by the Modi government are trying to create an atmosphere of anarchy. Such elements are against the interests of farmers, women and national security and support naxalism, terrorism and separatism,” he said.

Earlier, Yogi visited the Chauri Chaura Shaheed Smarak and paid floral tribute to the martyrs. He also distributed certificates to beneficiaries of various government schemes.