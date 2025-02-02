UP CM calls wetlands crucial for economy, ecology growth

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday underscored the vital role of wetlands in groundwater conservation, flood control, carbon storage, and biodiversity preservation, linking their protection to economic growth and sustainable livelihoods. The CM announced plans to integrate the Parvati Arga Wetlands with nearby villages to boost economic activities. (Sourced)

Speaking at the ‘conservation of wetlands for our shared future’ program on World Wetlands Day at Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary, he said, “Wetlands remind us of nature’s pristine form. The Parvati and Arga natural lakes, formed centuries ago by the Saryu River, continue to attract migratory and local birds, offering valuable insights into global climatic patterns.”

Pointing to the economic benefits of tourism, the CM cited a sharp increase in Ayodhya’s tourist footfall—from 2.35 lakh in 2016 to 16.11 crore in 2024—driven by improved connectivity. “This growth has created jobs in guiding services, restaurants, taxis, hotels, homestays, and handicrafts,” he noted.

Raising concerns over wetland encroachment, he warned that unplanned construction disrupts ecosystems and threatens biodiversity, leading to species loss. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for increasing Ramsar sites in India from 23 to 89 in the past decade.

The CM announced plans to integrate the Parvati Arga Wetlands with nearby villages to boost economic activities. “Women’s self-help groups are encouraged to market their products online through Amazon. Improved packaging and marketing support will enhance their self-reliance,” he said.

Outlining eco-tourism initiatives, he revealed plans to transform the Tikri forest into an open safari, positioning Gonda and the Awadh region as a major eco-tourism hub. He also noted Gonda’s transformation from once being India’s dirtiest district to witnessing significant progress, including the establishment of a medical college.

Reaffirming the state’s commitment to environmental conservation, the CM noted that 210 crore saplings have been planted in the past eight years, with a 70% survival rate. “These efforts have helped develop dense forests and promote biodiversity. The Jatayu Conservation Center in Gorakhpur is another milestone in this direction,” he added.