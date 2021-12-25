UP govt to start distribution of free tablets, smartphones today

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will start distribution of one crore free smartphones and tablets on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (December 25), said a press release issued by the chief minister’s PR team. On Saturday, one lakh smartphones and tablets will be given to final year students at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

As per the announcement made by CM Yogi Adityanath earlier, free smartphones and tablets will be given to one crore youths in order to make them technically advanced. In the first phase on December 25, he will distribute 60,000 smartphones and 40,000 tablets to the youth. On the occasion, Yogi will also launch “Digi Shakti Portal” and “Digi Shakti Adhyayan App”. “Digi Shakti Adhyayan App” is installed in all smartphones and tablets.

Students in large numbers, including girls from every district of the state, will participate in the programme. Through these smartphones and tablets, they will not only get content for studies but information related to employment will also be given.

Through the “Digi Shakti Adhyayan App”, the concerned university or department will provide study material to students. Along with this, information about employment-related schemes and other such youth welfare schemes will also be given by the government through boot logo and wall paper.

Kumar Vineet, special secretary, IT and electronics department, said, “The government has made elaborate plans to empower the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Through smartphones and tablets, the youth will be provided with excellent content for studies, competitive examinations and employment with which they will be able to become self-reliant and self-reliant.”

Events to be held in districts too

In the first phase, free smartphones and tablets will be given to the youth of the state studying in the final year. After this, programmes will be organised and distributed at the local level in the districts.

Registration will start again

Those youths who have not been registered can be registered on “Digi Shakti” portal from December 25 onwards.

The state government did not make any provision for the scheme in its annual budget for 2021-22. A supplementary budget for ₹7,301.52 crore was presented in the state assembly on August 18, 2021 to earmark ₹3,000 crore for procuring the devices to nearly 10 million (one crore) youths and make them digitally proficient, an official said.