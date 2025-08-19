UP Govt, UK FCDO launch joint Chevening scholarship for students

The Uttar Pradesh government and the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), UK, signed an agreement in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday to launch the ‘Chevening-Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Uttar Pradesh State Government Scholarship Scheme.’ Under the scheme, five talented students from the state will be awarded scholarships every year to pursue a master’s degree in prestigious universities in the United Kingdom. Every year five students to get UK master’s scholarship worth ₹ 45-48 lakh; state govt to fund ₹ 23 lakh each (Sourced)

CM Yogi Adityanath said the scheme aims to prepare youth for a ‘Global Leadership Role’ by providing opportunities in education, research, and leadership at an international level. It will run for three academic years from 2025-26 to 2027-28, with provisions for renewal from 2028-29. Inspired by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the initiative seeks to raise Uttar Pradesh’s profile on the global education platform.

The scholarship will cover tuition, examination and research fees, living allowance, and airfare. The cost per student is estimated between £38,048 and £42,076 ( ₹45-48 lakh). Of this, the UP government will contribute £19,800 ( ₹23 lakh), while the FCDO UK will bear the remaining amount.

British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron, who signed the MoU alongside the chief minister, said it was a pleasure to formalise the agreement in Lucknow. She noted that five students each year will study in the UK on fully funded scholarships for the next three years, describing it as a reflection of deepening India-UK ties.

Sharing photos of her meeting with the chief minister on X, Cameron wrote, “Great to be back in Uttar Pradesh. Thank you, Chief Minister @myogiadityanath for your time and valuable discussion on the future of the UK-India education partnership. The UK is a fantastic place to study, and our new partnership with the UP Government will help even more talented young people from the state experience our world-class education.”

The High Commissioner highlighted that the initiative aligns with Vision 2035, signed recently during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s UK visit. She said it would open opportunities not only in education but also in trade and business, building on the Free Trade Agreement negotiations between the two countries.

The Chevening programme in India is the largest globally, benefitting more than 3,900 scholars and fellows since 1983. Alumni have gone on to work across sectors, including cyber, science, policy, and development. “They form a vital part of the living bridge between India and the UK,” Cameron said.