UP has new guidelines for encounter cases: Videography of crime scene a must

LUCKNOW Amid political outcry over selective targeting of criminals, UP DGP Prashant Kumar issued new guidelines for encounter cases, making it mandatory to conduct videography of the crime scene in cases where an accused was killed or injured during an encounter, said police officials on Monday. The new guidelines that were issued following questions raised over recent encounter of a Jaunpur resident Mangesh Yadav, who was wanted in a dacoity at a jewellery store in Sultanpur on September 5, 2024. The move aims to increase transparency and accountability in police encounters. (Pic for representation)

The police personnel involved in the encounter will mandatorily be required to undertake weapons testing and ballistic examination of weapons used by cops and criminals. Besides, the testing of handwash sample of criminals should be ensured in case the accused is killed in encounter, stated the guidelines.

The DGP had issued a 16-point circular dated October 11, 2024, in this regard. The new guidelines were issued following questions raised over recent encounter of a Jaunpur resident Mangesh Yadav, who was wanted in a dacoity at a jewellery store in Sultanpur on September 5, 2024. The move aims to increase transparency and accountability in police encounters.

The circular stated that forensic experts will investigate the crime scene and the investigation into the encounter will not be conducted by the local police station but by another police station or the Crime Branch as well as senior officers who will be part of the investigation team. Photographic evidence of the crime scene will be preserved, and family members of the deceased will be informed immediately, it added.

The directives stated that the videography of the crime scene will be conducted in all encounter cases and the post-mortem examination will also be video graphed, with a team of at least two doctors present in cases where the accused is killed.

The DGP also mentioned that the timely disposal of pending cases in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) should be done on a priority basis. He said all relevant records related to pending cases should be submitted on time and an ASP will be designated as the nodal officer to ensure timely disposal of these cases.

He said SSPs and police commissioners will monitor the progress of nodal officers on a monthly basis.

The DGP emphasized that laxity will not be tolerated in these cases, and timely action will prevent any uncomfortable situations. The objective of these directions is to ensure prompt and efficient disposal of human rights cases, enhancing accountability and transparency within the police department.

The DGP also mentioned about the Supreme Court’s directives issued in connection with the petition filed by People’s Union For Civil Liberties (PUCL) in Supreme Court for ensuring certain standards and norms in case of police encounters.

ENCOUNTER ROW

210 criminals were claimed to have been gunned down since April 2017. Of these, 51 were gunned down by STF while 159 were killed in encounters with different districts police teams.

Nearly 7,500 criminals were injured in separate police encounters in different districts across UP.

Most of the injured criminals were shot in the leg in a similar pattern under ‘Operation Langda’.

Opposition parties have been alleging “selective targeting of criminals in encounters based on caste and religion”.