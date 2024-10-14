Two criminals arrested after encounter in Agra division

The Aligarh police arrested an accused involved in the robbery in Atrauli town and who was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 each by both the Aligarh and Bulandshahr police. The accused was injured in the right leg during an encounter with the police at Kasimpur pulia in Aligarh. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In a separate incident, the Firozabad police arrested a criminal carrying a reward of ₹10,000 and who was wanted in 14 cases in Mainpuri, Etah and Firozabad.

“The police was on routine checking at Kasimpur pulia in Atrauli area when this encounter took place. The accused turned his Wagon R around but hit a tree and was injured in the leg when police replied to his firing. The accused revealed that he was Dinesh Kumar aka DK, a resident of Bulandshahr and was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on his head,” said Sarjana Singh, the circle officer for Atrauli in Aligarh district.

“The accused was hospitalised and has admitted to being involved in various crimes within the limits of Anoopshahar, Dibai, Ramghat in Bulandshahr and in a crime in Atrauli, Jawan and Ghabana area of Aligarh district. His associate Rajesh, also carrying a reward of ₹50,000 had been gunned down by Bulandshahr police recently,” stated Sarjana Singh.

Dinesh Kumar aka DK was wanted in more than 30 cases and was arrested last night by Aligarh police.

In a separate incident, gangster Ishtiyaq carrying a reward of ₹10,000 was arrested after an encounter with the Firozabad police within limits of Aranv police station of Firozabad.

In the encounter, the accused, Ishtiyaq, got injured in the leg and was hospitalised. Police recovered the motorcycle without a registration number plate, country-made firearm and cartridges.

Ishtiyaq has 14 cases registered in his name at various police stations in Mainpuri Etah and Firozabad and was recently booked in case registered at Nasirpur police station of Firozabad and was absconding.

He had been arrested in the past in an encounter with Nasirpur police station of Firozabad and was carrying a reward of ₹10,000.