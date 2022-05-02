UP logs 193 new Covid-19 cases; over 1500 under home isolation

Uttar Pradesh reported 193 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from 96,242 samples tested in the past 24 hours. The state has 1,621 active cases of which 1,556 are under home isolation.

“The state has tested a total 11,15,11,795 samples till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

Till now, 20,49,679 patients have recovered in the state. According to the data from the state health department, Gautam Budh Nagar reported 66 new cases, Ghaziabad 36, Agra 6, Varanasi and Prayagraj 5 each, Meerut 18, and Lucknow 21 on Monday.

“New daily Covid-19 cases are rising in Lucknow too, though slowly. At present there are 128 active cases under treatment while a week before on April 26 there were 70 active cases in the state capital, which is a rise of over 80%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. The state’s recovery rate is 98.78%.

Among total active cases, Gautam Budh Nagar has 701, Ghaziabad 334, Agra 82, and Meerut 52. The state has reported a total 20,74,808 Covid-19 cases and 23,508 deaths till now. In all, 17 districts have zero active cases, 8 districts have one active case each, and six districts have two active cases each.

“Use of mask and social distancing, whenever going out of home should be adhered to strictly to ensure that infection does not spread,” said Dr Sandip Kapoor, director, Healthcity hospital.