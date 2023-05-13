UP Nagar Panchayat elections LIVE updates: JP takes the lead with 200+ seats, SP close behind with 171
UP Nagar Panchayat chunav results: The counting for the 2023 Uttar Pradesh Nagar Panchayats is underway.
The high-voltage Uttar Pradesh Nagar Panchayat elections will end today with the declaration of results. The voting for the civic polls was held in two phases on May 4 and 11 amid a lower voter turnout with only a little more 52% the 4.32 crore eligible voters having exercised their franchise. Follow here for all updates.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 13, 2023 01:22 PM IST
UP Nagar Panchayat counting LIVE
Chhaprauli Nagar Panchayat
Votes received by the candidates after the first round
Party Candidate Votes Received
Independent Yogendra 815
Independent Randhaul 207
Independent Dharmendra 525
Azad Samaj Rose 14
-
May 13, 2023 01:10 PM IST
UP civic bodies polls counting updates
Nagar Panchayat Satrikh
SP Rehan Kamil 982
Independent Abdul Adil 311
Nagar Panchayat Ramsanehi ghat
Kusumlata Verma (BJP) 966
Gyan Prakash Yadav (Independent) 1096
Nagar Panchayat Banki
Irfana Khatoon (Independent) 750
Independent Archana (Independent) 516
Shail Kumari (BJP) 129
Nagar Panchayat Ramnagar
Ramsharan Pathak (Independent) 1507
Badri Vishal Tripathi (BJP) 1074
Nagar Panchayat Daryabad
Saeeda Khatoon (Independent) 752
Rukhsana Banu (Independent) 665
Nagar Panchayat Tikaitnagar
Jagdish Gupta (BJP) 2215
Munna (SP) 624
-
May 13, 2023 01:06 PM IST
UP Nagar Panchayat chunav counting updates: Trends in Hardoi
BJP ahead in four out of six Nagar Panchayats
Gopamau: BJP's Wali Mohammad ahead
Pali: SP's Rizwan ahead
Beniganj: BJP's Shivpyari ahead
Kachhuna: BJP's Radharaman ahead
Madhouganj: Independent Anurag Mishra ahead
Kursath: BJP ahead
-
May 13, 2023 12:53 PM IST
Trends from Fatehpur
Panchayat 8
Jehanabad
BJP-858
SP--1251
BSP-333
Asothar Nagar
Chandra Prakash(BJP)-365
Rameshchandra (SP) -- 965
Neeraj Singh (Independent) – 368
Santosh Kumar (Independent) – 517
Bahau Nagar
Rekha (BJP)-433
Sunita Yadav (SP) -- 379
Khaga
BJP--2270
SP--1524
BSP--1925
INC--1137
Dhata
BJP--755
SP--563
BSP - 301
Khakhreru
BJP--726
SP--05
Independent-725
Kishunpur
BJP- 925
SP--177
Hathgaam
BJP- 211
SP--395
BSP--139
-
May 13, 2023 12:36 PM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Karnataka assembly elections
-
May 13, 2023 12:30 PM IST
Gonda civic body election trends
Belsar Nagar Panchayat
Vidya BJP 1409
Sushila SP 2098
SP candidate ahead
Tarabganj Nagar Panchayat
Kamlesh Pandey BJP 1516
Ashok Singh Independent 1462
BJP candidate ahead
Katra Bazar Nagar Panchayat
Shama Parveen SP 433
Arjun Tiwari BJP 318
Kamlesh Singh Independent 313
SP candidate ahead
-
May 13, 2023 12:15 PM IST
It's 'Independent's' day in Etawah?
Independents ahead in all three Nagar Panchayats
Bakewar: Balle Khan independent forward
Lakhna: Vivek Rathore Independent ahead
Ikdil: Phoolan Devi Goyal Independent ahead
-
May 13, 2023 12:11 PM IST
UP Nagar Panchayat counting live
Bhadohi
Nagar Panchayat Gyanpur
BJP candidate Hiralal Maurya 806 votes
Independent candidate Ghanshyam Gupta 751 votes
SP supported candidate Shaheed Khan 350 votes
Congress candidate without 30 votes
Nirdal Tega Singh 11 votes
-
May 13, 2023 12:05 PM IST
A 22-year-old girl student wins Nagar Panchayat election
A 22-year-old girl student who jumped into politics during her studies got the crown of victory in the very first attempt itself. SP candidate Gunjan Arya from ward number 3 of Nagar Panchayat Rudhauli won by defeating the independent candidate with a big margin. Gunjan is currently a first year MSc student from a college in Lucknow.
-
May 13, 2023 11:55 AM IST
SP's former minister Kamal Akhtar's wife behind independent candidate in first round
Hasanpur: Humaira Bano, wife of SP's strongman and former cabinet minister Kamal Akhtar and outgoing chairperson of Ujhari Nagar Panchayat, is trailing independent candidate Shahnaz Bano by 22 votes after the completion of the first round of counting. Humaira has got 572 votes in the first round of initial counting. Shahnaz has also been the president of Nagar Panchayat in the past. At present, a neck and neck competition is visible here.
-
May 13, 2023 11:50 AM IST
UP civic polls counting
Status of civic bodies in Azamgarh
Nagar Panchayat
Atraulia: BJP ahead
Budhanpur: Independent candidate ahead
Nizamabad: BJP ahead
Mehnagar: BSP candidate Sunita ahead
Phulpur: BJP Anshuman Jaiswal ahead
-
May 13, 2023 11:39 AM IST
UP Nikay chunav updates: Independents ahead Etawah
Independents ahead in all 3 Nagar Panchayats
Bakewar: Balle Khan independent forward
Lakhna: Vivek Rathore Independent ahead
Ikdil: Phoolan Devi Goyal Independent ahead
-
May 13, 2023 11:26 AM IST
BJP leads in Jhansi
BJP leads in 7 Nagar Panchayats
-
May 13, 2023 11:22 AM IST
Nagar Panchayat chunav updates
Nagar Panchayat president-8
(BJP on 3, Independents on 3, SP on 1 and AAP ahead on 1)
Karari- Independent Shamshad ahead
Sarayakil - Independent ahead
Daranagar- Independent Arun Kesharwani ahead
Azhuha - BJP ahead
Sirathu - BJP ahead
Charwa - Independent ahead
Chail – BJP ahead
Purab Shaira - SP ahead
-
May 13, 2023 11:12 AM IST
Want to check updates of Municipal corporation polls?
-
May 13, 2023 10:57 AM IST
BJP trails in Jehanabad Nagar Panchayat, Independent ahead
The BJP candidate is at the third position in Jehanabad Nagar Panchayat. While independent and outgoing chairman Mamta is leading. SP candidate Ejaz Ahmed is in third place by getting 373 votes and BJP candidate 196 votes. Three rounds have been completed so far.
-
May 13, 2023 10:44 AM IST
BJP-SP agents clash at Kaptanganj counting centre in Basti
The counting of votes for Nagar Panchayats of Haraiya, Babhanan and Kaptanganj is underway at the National Inter College in Haraiya Tehsil. During the counting of votes, SP and BJP agents clashed over a ballot paper on the table in Kaptanganj. There was a lot of bickering on both the sides. Seeing the matter getting worse, the police started convincing both the parties. Seeing the situation not being brought under control, the police removed the crowd by using force.
-
May 13, 2023 10:40 AM IST
In case you want to check list of leading candidates on mayoral polls
-
May 13, 2023 10:37 AM IST
UP Nikay chunav updates LIVE
Unnao Update: 1st round trends
16 Nagar Panchayat seats (Independent ahead on two)
Renu Gupta Independent ahead in Purva, BJP in second place
Maurawan - Vivek Seth independent ahead
-
May 13, 2023 10:10 AM IST
UP civic body polls results LIVE
BJP candidate ahead from Nagar Panchayat Budhanpur
-
May 13, 2023 10:08 AM IST
UP civic polls results LIVE
Nagar Panchayat Saraimir independent candidate Wasim Ahmed ahead
-
May 13, 2023 10:08 AM IST
Nagar Panchayt elections result updates
SP supported independent candidate Prema Yadav ahead from Nagar Panchayat Nizamabad
-
May 13, 2023 10:07 AM IST
Nagar Nikay chunav updates
SP candidate ahead from Nagar Panchayat Atraulia
-
May 13, 2023 10:04 AM IST
Updates from Hamirpur
Hamirpur 1st trend three municipality (BJP ahead in 2)
Four Nagar Panchayats (BJP ahead in 2)
1- BJP ahead in Sarila
2- BSP ahead in Gohand
3- Congress ahead in Sumerpur
4- BJP ahead in Kurara
-
May 13, 2023 09:56 AM IST
Nagar Panchayat chunav results: Jalaun update
Jalaun Update: 1st Round Trends
Nagar Panchayat seats (BJP ahead on 2)
Kotra Congress
Umri SP
Nadigaon BJP
Madhogarh BSP
Rampura BJP
Kadaura Sp
-
May 13, 2023 09:20 AM IST
Nikay chunav updates from Lakhimpur Kheri
The counting of votes for 8 nagar panchayats of Lakhimpur Kheri has started from 8:30 am on Saturday. Candidates and agents were allowed entry to the counting venue amid heavy security arrangements. In terms of security, a round-the-clock course is deployed outside the counting venue.
-
May 13, 2023 09:10 AM IST
Akhilesh Yadab on civic body polls
-
May 13, 2023 09:01 AM IST
Counting is underway in Prayagraj
Counting underway for the post of presidents and members of the eight Nagar Panchayats of Prayagraj district in the respective Nagar Panchayat areas.
-
May 13, 2023 08:59 AM IST
UP Nikay chunav updates: From Eka Nagar Panchayat of Firozabad
Eka Nagar Panchayat of Firozabad
Postal ballot 7
BJP 1
SP 2
Independent 3
Rejected 1
-
May 13, 2023 08:48 AM IST
UP Nagar Panchayat chunav updates: From Jasrana Nagar Panchayat of Firozabad
Jasrana Nagar Panchayat of Firozabad
postal ballot 16
three cancelled
SP 6
BSP 3
BJP 2
Independent 1
Independent 1
-
May 13, 2023 08:27 AM IST
Overview of 2017 Nagar Panchayat elections
BJP was dominating in the 2017 civic elections. BJP's 100, SP's 83, BSP's 45 and Congress 17 leaders won in the Nagar Panchayat President's elections. In Nagar Panchayat members, 664 candidates of BJP, 453 of SP, 218 of BSP and 126 of Congress won the ward elections.
-
May 13, 2023 08:13 AM IST
Enhanced security arrangements made
-
May 13, 2023 08:06 AM IST
Counting begins
Counting for the 7,178 seats of Nagar Panchayat chunav has begin amid tight security.
-
May 13, 2023 08:03 AM IST
Counting for Nagar Nikay chunav to begin shortly, security being tightened-up
-
May 13, 2023 07:48 AM IST
How many chairpersons and members in fray?
Fate of 544 of nagar panchayat chairperson posts and 7,178 posts of nagar panchayat members will be decided today.
-
May 13, 2023 07:39 AM IST
Fierce campaigns marked civic polls
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has sought votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party by describing the civic bodies as the third engine of development. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen asking for votes alleging filth, corruption and lack of development work. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party has tried to break into SP's vote by giving seats to many Muslim candidates. Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Apna Dal, Nishad Party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are also contesting civic body elections and their weight in UP will be known from the result before 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
-
May 13, 2023 07:15 AM IST
Follow UP Nagar Palika Parishad elections results
-
May 13, 2023 07:13 AM IST
Follow UP Nagar Nigam elections results
-
May 13, 2023 07:05 AM IST
Elections were conducted in two phases
The Uttar Pradesh civic elections were conducted in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh in two phases on May 4 and 11. In the first phase, electors in 37 districts across 9 divisions - Agra, Devipatan, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Moradabad, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Saharanpur and Varanasi - exercised their right to vote, while in the second phase, voting took place in the remaining 38 districts across 8 divisions (Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Basti, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Mirzapur).
-
May 13, 2023 06:51 AM IST
What is Nagar Panchayat?
The areas that change from rural areas to urban areas are given the status of Nagar Panchayat. To become a Nagar Panchayat, the region should have its population less than one lakh. There are a total of 493 Nagar Panchayats in UP. The head of the Nagar Panchayat is called Nagar Panchayat President or Chairman.
-
May 13, 2023 06:42 AM IST
Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
The counting of votes for the 2023 Uttar Pradesh nagar panchayats polls will begin at 8 am on Saturday.