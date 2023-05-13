Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP Nagar Panchayat elections LIVE updates: JP takes the lead with 200+ seats, SP close behind with 171
Live

UP Nagar Panchayat elections LIVE updates: JP takes the lead with 200+ seats, SP close behind with 171

lucknow news
Updated on May 13, 2023 01:22 PM IST

UP Nagar Panchayat chunav results: The counting for the 2023 Uttar Pradesh Nagar Panchayats is underway.

UP civic body polls counting: Vote counting centre at Ramabai Rally Ground in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh India on Saturday May 13, 2023. (Photo by Deepak Gupta Hindustan Times)
UP civic body polls counting: Vote counting centre at Ramabai Rally Ground in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh India on Saturday May 13, 2023. (Photo by Deepak Gupta Hindustan Times)(HT)
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
OPEN APP

The high-voltage Uttar Pradesh Nagar Panchayat elections will end today with the declaration of results. The voting for the civic polls was held in two phases on May 4 and 11 amid a lower voter turnout with only a little more 52% the 4.32 crore eligible voters having exercised their franchise. Follow here for all updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 13, 2023 01:22 PM IST

    UP Nagar Panchayat counting LIVE

    Chhaprauli Nagar Panchayat

    Votes received by the candidates after the first round

    Party Candidate Votes Received

    Independent Yogendra 815

    Independent Randhaul 207

    Independent Dharmendra 525

    Azad Samaj Rose 14

  • May 13, 2023 01:10 PM IST

    UP civic bodies polls counting updates

    Nagar Panchayat Satrikh

    SP Rehan Kamil 982

    Independent Abdul Adil 311

    Nagar Panchayat Ramsanehi ghat

    Kusumlata Verma (BJP) 966

    Gyan Prakash Yadav (Independent) 1096

    Nagar Panchayat Banki

    Irfana Khatoon (Independent) 750

    Independent Archana (Independent) 516

    Shail Kumari (BJP) 129

    Nagar Panchayat Ramnagar

    Ramsharan Pathak (Independent) 1507

    Badri Vishal Tripathi (BJP) 1074

    Nagar Panchayat Daryabad

    Saeeda Khatoon (Independent) 752

    Rukhsana Banu (Independent) 665

    Nagar Panchayat Tikaitnagar

    Jagdish Gupta (BJP) 2215

    Munna (SP) 624

  • May 13, 2023 01:06 PM IST

    UP Nagar Panchayat chunav counting updates: Trends in Hardoi

    BJP ahead in four out of six Nagar Panchayats

    Gopamau: BJP's Wali Mohammad ahead

    Pali: SP's Rizwan ahead

    Beniganj: BJP's Shivpyari ahead

    Kachhuna: BJP's Radharaman ahead

    Madhouganj: Independent Anurag Mishra ahead

    Kursath: BJP ahead

  • May 13, 2023 12:53 PM IST

    Trends from Fatehpur

    Panchayat 8 

    Jehanabad

    BJP-858

    SP--1251

    BSP-333

    Asothar Nagar

    Chandra Prakash(BJP)-365

    Rameshchandra (SP) -- 965

    Neeraj Singh (Independent) – 368

    Santosh Kumar (Independent) – 517

    Bahau Nagar

    Rekha (BJP)-433

    Sunita Yadav (SP) -- 379

    Khaga

    BJP--2270

    SP--1524

    BSP--1925

    INC--1137

    Dhata

    BJP--755

    SP--563

    BSP - 301

    Khakhreru

    BJP--726

    SP--05

    Independent-725

    Kishunpur

    BJP- 925

    SP--177

    Hathgaam

    BJP- 211

    SP--395

    BSP--139

  • May 13, 2023 12:36 PM IST

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Karnataka assembly elections

  • May 13, 2023 12:30 PM IST

    Gonda civic body election trends

    Belsar Nagar Panchayat

    Vidya BJP 1409

    Sushila SP 2098

    SP candidate ahead

    Tarabganj Nagar Panchayat

    Kamlesh Pandey BJP 1516

    Ashok Singh Independent 1462

    BJP candidate ahead

    Katra Bazar Nagar Panchayat

    Shama Parveen SP 433

    Arjun Tiwari BJP 318

    Kamlesh Singh Independent 313

    SP candidate ahead

  • May 13, 2023 12:15 PM IST

    It's 'Independent's' day in Etawah?

    Independents ahead in all three Nagar Panchayats

    Bakewar: Balle Khan independent forward

    Lakhna: Vivek Rathore Independent ahead

    Ikdil: Phoolan Devi Goyal Independent ahead

  • May 13, 2023 12:11 PM IST

    UP Nagar Panchayat counting live

    Bhadohi

    Nagar Panchayat Gyanpur

    BJP candidate Hiralal Maurya 806 votes

    Independent candidate Ghanshyam Gupta 751 votes

    SP supported candidate Shaheed Khan 350 votes

    Congress candidate without 30 votes

    Nirdal Tega Singh 11 votes

  • May 13, 2023 12:05 PM IST

    A 22-year-old girl student wins Nagar Panchayat election

    A 22-year-old girl student who jumped into politics during her studies got the crown of victory in the very first attempt itself. SP candidate Gunjan Arya from ward number 3 of Nagar Panchayat Rudhauli won by defeating the independent candidate with a big margin. Gunjan is currently a first year MSc student from a college in Lucknow.

  • May 13, 2023 11:55 AM IST

    SP's former minister Kamal Akhtar's wife behind independent candidate in first round

    Hasanpur: Humaira Bano, wife of SP's strongman and former cabinet minister Kamal Akhtar and outgoing chairperson of Ujhari Nagar Panchayat, is trailing independent candidate Shahnaz Bano by 22 votes after the completion of the first round of counting. Humaira has got 572 votes in the first round of initial counting. Shahnaz has also been the president of Nagar Panchayat in the past. At present, a neck and neck competition is visible here.

  • May 13, 2023 11:50 AM IST

    UP civic polls counting

    Status of civic bodies in Azamgarh

    Nagar Panchayat

    Atraulia: BJP ahead

    Budhanpur: Independent candidate ahead

    Nizamabad: BJP ahead

    Mehnagar: BSP candidate Sunita ahead

    Phulpur: BJP Anshuman Jaiswal ahead

     

  • May 13, 2023 11:39 AM IST

    UP Nikay chunav updates: Independents ahead Etawah

    Independents ahead in all 3 Nagar Panchayats

    Bakewar: Balle Khan independent forward

    Lakhna: Vivek Rathore Independent ahead

    Ikdil: Phoolan Devi Goyal Independent ahead

  • May 13, 2023 11:26 AM IST

    BJP leads in Jhansi

    BJP leads in 7 Nagar Panchayats

  • May 13, 2023 11:22 AM IST

    Nagar Panchayat chunav updates

    Nagar Panchayat president-8

    (BJP on 3, Independents on 3, SP on 1 and AAP ahead on 1)

    Karari- Independent Shamshad ahead

    Sarayakil - Independent ahead

    Daranagar- Independent Arun Kesharwani ahead

    Azhuha - BJP ahead

    Sirathu - BJP ahead

    Charwa - Independent ahead

    Chail – BJP ahead

    Purab Shaira - SP ahead

  • May 13, 2023 11:12 AM IST

    Want to check updates of Municipal corporation polls?

    UP municipal election results 2023 LIVE: BJP leads on 15 mayor seats, BSP on 2

  • May 13, 2023 10:57 AM IST

    BJP trails in Jehanabad Nagar Panchayat, Independent ahead

    The BJP candidate is at the third position in Jehanabad Nagar Panchayat. While independent and outgoing chairman Mamta is leading. SP candidate Ejaz Ahmed is in third place by getting 373 votes and BJP candidate 196 votes. Three rounds have been completed so far.

  • May 13, 2023 10:44 AM IST

    BJP-SP agents clash at Kaptanganj counting centre in Basti

    The counting of votes for Nagar Panchayats of Haraiya, Babhanan and Kaptanganj is underway at the National Inter College in Haraiya Tehsil. During the counting of votes, SP and BJP agents clashed over a ballot paper on the table in Kaptanganj. There was a lot of bickering on both the sides. Seeing the matter getting worse, the police started convincing both the parties. Seeing the situation not being brought under control, the police removed the crowd by using force.

  • May 13, 2023 10:40 AM IST

     

    In case you  want to check list of leading candidates on mayoral polls

    UP civic body polls 2023: List of leading mayor candidates

  • May 13, 2023 10:37 AM IST

    UP Nikay chunav updates LIVE

    Unnao Update: 1st round trends

    16 Nagar Panchayat seats (Independent ahead on two)

    Renu Gupta Independent ahead in Purva, BJP in second place

    Maurawan - Vivek Seth independent ahead

  • May 13, 2023 10:10 AM IST

    UP civic body polls results LIVE

    BJP candidate ahead from Nagar Panchayat Budhanpur

  • May 13, 2023 10:08 AM IST

    UP civic polls results LIVE

    Nagar Panchayat Saraimir independent candidate Wasim Ahmed ahead

  • May 13, 2023 10:08 AM IST

    Nagar Panchayt elections result updates

    SP supported independent candidate Prema Yadav ahead from Nagar Panchayat Nizamabad

  • May 13, 2023 10:07 AM IST

    Nagar Nikay chunav updates

    SP candidate ahead from Nagar Panchayat Atraulia

  • May 13, 2023 10:04 AM IST

    Updates from Hamirpur

    Hamirpur 1st trend three municipality (BJP ahead in 2)

    Four Nagar Panchayats (BJP ahead in 2)

    1- BJP ahead in Sarila

    2- BSP ahead in Gohand

    3- Congress ahead in Sumerpur

    4- BJP ahead in Kurara

  • May 13, 2023 09:56 AM IST

    Nagar Panchayat chunav results: Jalaun update

    Jalaun Update: 1st Round Trends

    Nagar Panchayat seats (BJP ahead on 2)

    Kotra Congress

    Umri SP

    Nadigaon BJP

    Madhogarh BSP

    Rampura BJP

    Kadaura Sp

  • May 13, 2023 09:20 AM IST

    Nikay chunav updates from Lakhimpur Kheri

    The counting of votes for 8 nagar panchayats of Lakhimpur Kheri has started from 8:30 am on Saturday. Candidates and agents were allowed entry to the counting venue amid heavy security arrangements. In terms of security, a round-the-clock course is deployed outside the counting venue.

  • May 13, 2023 09:10 AM IST

    Akhilesh Yadab on civic body polls

  • May 13, 2023 09:01 AM IST

    Counting is underway in Prayagraj

    Counting underway for the post of presidents and members of the eight Nagar Panchayats of Prayagraj district in the respective Nagar Panchayat areas.

  • May 13, 2023 08:59 AM IST

    UP Nikay chunav updates: From Eka Nagar Panchayat of Firozabad

    Eka Nagar Panchayat of Firozabad

    Postal ballot 7

    BJP 1

    SP 2

    Independent 3

    Rejected 1

  • May 13, 2023 08:48 AM IST

    UP Nagar Panchayat chunav updates: From Jasrana Nagar Panchayat of Firozabad

    Jasrana Nagar Panchayat of Firozabad

    postal ballot 16

    three cancelled

    SP 6

    BSP 3

    BJP 2

    Independent 1

    Independent 1

  • May 13, 2023 08:27 AM IST

    Overview of 2017 Nagar Panchayat elections

    BJP was dominating in the 2017 civic elections. BJP's 100, SP's 83, BSP's 45 and Congress 17 leaders won in the Nagar Panchayat President's elections. In Nagar Panchayat members, 664 candidates of BJP, 453 of SP, 218 of BSP and 126 of Congress won the ward elections.

  • May 13, 2023 08:13 AM IST

    Enhanced security arrangements made

  • May 13, 2023 08:06 AM IST

    Counting begins

    Counting for the 7,178 seats of Nagar Panchayat chunav has begin amid tight security.

  • May 13, 2023 08:03 AM IST

    Counting for Nagar Nikay chunav to begin shortly, security being tightened-up

  • May 13, 2023 07:48 AM IST

    How many chairpersons and members in fray?

    Fate of 544 of nagar panchayat chairperson posts and 7,178 posts of nagar panchayat members will be decided today.

  • May 13, 2023 07:39 AM IST

    Fierce campaigns marked civic polls 

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath has sought votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party by describing the civic bodies as the third engine of development. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen asking for votes alleging filth, corruption and lack of development work. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party has tried to break into SP's vote by giving seats to many Muslim candidates. Congress, Aam Aadmi Party,  Apna Dal, Nishad Party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are also contesting civic body elections and their weight in UP will be known from the result before 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

  • May 13, 2023 07:15 AM IST

    Follow UP Nagar Palika Parishad elections results

    Click here: UP Nagar Palika Parishad elections 2023 results LIVE updates

  • May 13, 2023 07:13 AM IST

    Follow UP Nagar Nigam elections results 

    Click here: UP Nagar Nigam elections 2023 results LIVE updates

  • May 13, 2023 07:05 AM IST

    Elections were conducted in two phases

    The Uttar Pradesh civic elections were conducted in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh in two phases on May 4 and 11. In the first phase, electors in 37 districts across 9 divisions - Agra, Devipatan, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Moradabad, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Saharanpur and Varanasi - exercised their right to vote, while in the second phase, voting took place in the remaining 38 districts across 8 divisions (Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Basti, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Mirzapur).

  • May 13, 2023 06:51 AM IST

    What is Nagar Panchayat?

    The areas that change from rural areas to urban areas are given the status of Nagar Panchayat. To become a Nagar Panchayat, the region should have its population less than one lakh. There are a total of 493 Nagar Panchayats in UP. The head of the Nagar Panchayat is called Nagar Panchayat President or Chairman.

  • May 13, 2023 06:42 AM IST

    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for the 2023 Uttar Pradesh nagar panchayats polls will begin at 8 am on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up election civic polls

UP urban local body polls: BJP edging closer to landslide win; behind only in Agra

lucknow news
Updated on May 13, 2023 01:21 PM IST

Though the state election commission is yet to give trends or results, field reports suggest BJP is leading in 15 of the 17 nagar nigams (municipal corporations) with a comfortable margin

The counting of votes taking place at a centre in Lucknow. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Gorakhpur: BJP's Mangalesh Srivastav, SP's Kajal Nishad in fight for mayor post

lucknow news
Published on May 13, 2023 09:47 AM IST

According to the initial trends, BJP candidate Mangalesh Srivastav is leading against Samajwadi Party candidate Kajal Nishad.

BJP candidate Mangalesh Srivastav and SP candidate Kajal Nishad.(sourced)
ByHT News Desk

UP municipal election results 2023: List of leading mayor candidates

lucknow news
Published on May 13, 2023 09:21 AM IST

The counting of votes is underway for the May 4 and 11 election.

Representational Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

UP urban local boy polls: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

lucknow news
Updated on May 13, 2023 09:02 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) has prohibited victory processions after the counting of votes

The UP State Election Commission said they have taken all possible steps for peaceful and transparent counting of votes. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
ByBrajendra K Parashar

UP Nagar Panchayat results: JP takes the lead with 200+ seats, SP at 171

lucknow news
Updated on May 13, 2023 01:12 PM IST

UP Nagar Panchayat chunav results: The counting for the 2023 Uttar Pradesh Nagar Panchayats is underway.

UP civic body polls counting: Vote counting centre at Ramabai Rally Ground in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh India on Saturday May 13, 2023. (Photo by Deepak Gupta Hindustan Times)(HT)
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar

UP Nagar Palika Parishad polls: With BJP nearing 100 seats, SP struggles at 59

lucknow news
Updated on May 13, 2023 01:19 PM IST

UP Nagar Palika Parishad polls updates: The counting for the 2023 Uttar Pradesh civic bodies elections is underway.

Election staff performing counting duties of UP civic polls.
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar

UP civic polls results LIVE: Amid BJP sweep, deputy CM Maurya jabs opposition

lucknow news
Updated on May 13, 2023 09:40 AM IST

The saffron party is inching towards a win in 16 out of 17 municipal corporations for which the polls were held.

A countig centre in Lucknow (ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

UP municipal election results 2023 LIVE: BJP sweeps mayor races, close elsewhere

lucknow news
Updated on May 13, 2023 01:19 PM IST

UP municipal election 2023 results live updates (Nagar Nigam, Nagar Palika Parishad, Nagar Panchayat): BJP is looking to dominate urban local bodies again. 

UP urban local body election results LIVE updates.
ByHT News Desk

Stage set for counting as parties look to dominate urban local bodies in UP

lucknow news
Published on May 13, 2023 06:01 AM IST

UP Urban Local Body Polls: The results will not only shape the future of the cities and towns, but will also be seen as a glimpse into 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

UP urban local body election 2023: Women voters show ink-marked fingers after casting their votes for the Civic Body elections at Makanpur village, in Ghaziabad.(ANI)
ByKunal Gaurav

‘Secret’ to their success: Keeping distractions away, reading novels during breaks

lucknow news
Updated on May 13, 2023 01:08 AM IST

In the CBSE class 10 exam, at least three students from Lucknow secured 490 out of the total 500 marks

Ayush Mishra of Eram Public College in Lucknow has scored 493 out of 500 in the class 12 CBSE board exam with 100 in English, 99 each in geography and economics, 98 in history and 97 in Hindi (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent

Missing names in voters’ list under probe: Lucknow poll official

lucknow news
Updated on May 13, 2023 01:04 AM IST

The development came after the district magistrate chaired a meeting at Ramabai Ambedkar Rally Ground on Thursday evening. He reportedly directed officials concerned to provide him a detailed report about the possible anomalies in the list.

“Despite it being foolproof, anomalies in the voters’ list are being looked into thoroughly after directives from the district magistrate,” deputy district election officer and additional district magistrate (ADM) Finance Himanshu Gupta said. (For representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

CBSE class 12 results: Daughter of domestic help defies odds to score 94%

lucknow news
Updated on May 13, 2023 01:01 AM IST

Shivani Verma, daughter of a domestic help mother and a daily wager father, defied all odds by scoring 94.4% in the CBSE class 12 exam and now plans to pursue psychology in higher studies.

(Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

142 U.P. students brought back from Manipur, 5 ‘refused’ to come home

lucknow news
Updated on May 13, 2023 12:57 AM IST

While some students were taken to Delhi from Imphal, many youngsters were flown directly to the Lucknow airport. Buses and cars were arranged to take these kids back to their home districts.

In addition to the 142 who were brought back safely, 11 students returned to the state on their own. The remaining five refused to come back from Manipur (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Nurses feted in Lucknow, contribution highlighted on International Nurses’ Day

lucknow news
Updated on May 13, 2023 12:48 AM IST

Nurses were felicitated for their contribution to patients' well-being on International Nurses' Day in Lucknow at different hospitals, including King George's Medical University and Balrampur Hospital. A cake-cutting and felicitation ceremony was organised at Balrampur Hospital, while a seminar on the role of nurses was held at Lucknow Cancer Institute. Nurses were also honoured at Aastha Centre for Geriatric.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

No processing fee on renewal of bar licences in Uttar Pradesh

lucknow news
Updated on May 13, 2023 12:09 AM IST

The excise policy provided that MRP in bold font should be marked in dimension 1cm x 1cm on the top right side of the label of each bottle/tetra pack

Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday approved amendment to the Excise Policy-2023-24. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out