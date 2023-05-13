UP municipal election results 2023: List of leading mayor candidates

The counting of votes for the May 4 and 11 Uttar Pradesh civic body polls that were held for 14,684 posts, including 17 mayors, began at 8 am on Saturday and is currently underway. Representational Image

The ruling BJP, which won 14 out of 16 mayor seats in the 2017 elections, looks set to sweep the recently-held polls, with party candidates leading in 16 out of 17 mayor posts that were at stake. Agra is the only municipal corporation where another party, the BSP, is leading; two BSP mayors were elected in 2017 .

The SP and Congress, on the other hand, look set to draw a blank for a second straight election.

Here's the list of leading/trailing candidates in 2023 (counting underway on majority of seats):

S No. Municipal Corporation Winner/Leading Votes Trailing Votes Counting status 1. Agra Lata Valmiki (BSP) Underway 2. Aligarh Prashant Singhal (BJP) Underway 3. Ayodhya Girishpati Tripathi Underway 4. Bareilly Umesh Gautam (BJP) Underway 5. Firozabad Kamini Rathore (BJP) Underway 6. Ghaziabad Underway 7. Gorakhpur Dr Mangalesh (BJP) Kajal Nishad (SP) Underway 8. Jhansi Biharilal Arya (BJP) 83,548 Arvind Kumar Bablu (Congress) 39,903 Declared 9. Kanpur Pramila Pandey (BJP) Vandana Bajpai Underway 10. Lucknow Sushma Kharkwal (BJP) Vandana Mishra (SP) Underway 11. Mathura Vinod Agarwal (BJP) Underway 12. Meerut Harikant Ahluwalia (BJP) Underway 13. Moradabad Vinod Agarwal (BJP) Md Rizwan (Congress) Underway 14. Prayagraj Ganesh Kesarwani (BJP) Underway 15. Saharanpur Dr Ajay Kumar Singh (BJP) Khadija Masood (BSP) Underway 16. Shahjahanpur Archana Verma (BJP) Underway 17. Varanasi Ashok Tiwari (BJP) Anil Srivastava (Congress) Underway

