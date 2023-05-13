Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP civic polls results LIVE: Amid BJP sweep, deputy CM Maurya jabs opposition
UP civic polls results LIVE: Amid BJP sweep, deputy CM Maurya jabs opposition

Updated on May 13, 2023 09:40 AM IST

The saffron party is inching towards a win in 16 out of 17 municipal corporations for which the polls were held.

A countig centre in Lucknow (ANI)
A countig centre in Lucknow (ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
On Saturday, mayors for as many as 17 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh will be decided, even as the counting of votes for the 2023 UP civic body polls began at 8am and is currently underway. The ruling BJP looks set to sweep the election, with its candidates leading in as many as 16 municipal corporations. Only in Agra, a non-BJP candidate, from the BSP, is leading for the position of mayor.

The SP and the Congress, on the other hand, look set to draw a blank for a second straight election. 

In the 2017 mayoral polls, on the other hand, when 16 positions were at stake, the BJP won 14 and the BSP, two. This time, Shahajahanpur is the additional municipal corporation, and will get its first mayor.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 13, 2023 01:06 PM IST

    BJP claims win in mayoral polls

    Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya congratulates BJP candidates over their performance in the mayoral polls.

  • May 13, 2023 12:38 PM IST

    Shahjahanpur to get its first mayor

    Shahjahanpur, the additional municipal corporation, will get its first mayor. Archana Verma, who switched to the party from the SP, set to win the position.

  • May 13, 2023 12:19 PM IST

    BJP's Biharilial Arya elected Jhansi mayor

    Arya (83,548 votes) defeats Congress' Arvind Kumar Bablu (39,903) after 25 rounds of counting.

  • May 13, 2023 11:55 AM IST

    Ruling party candidates extend lead

    As counting continues, 16 candidates of the ruling dispensation have extended their lead over their respective nearest rivals. Party continues to lead in 16 out of 17 municipal corporations.

  • May 13, 2023 11:26 AM IST

    BJP-SP workers clash in Basti 

    A clash breaks out between BJP and SP workers outside the Kaptanganj polling booth. Mild force used by police to bring the situation under control.

  • May 13, 2023 11:09 AM IST

    BJP trailing only in Agra

    BJP is trailing only in Agra Municipal Corporation (AMC), where BSP's Lata Valmiki is ahead.

  • May 13, 2023 10:38 AM IST

    BJP ahead in all 17 municipal corporations

    According to Live Hindustan, BJP candidates are once again leading for all 17 mayor positions.

  • May 13, 2023 10:18 AM IST

    BSP candidate ahead of BJP in Saharanpur

    BSP's Khatija Masood (22, 054 votes) leads BJP's Ajay Kumar (18,850) after 2 rounds of counting. After first round, Kumar was ahead of Masood.

  • May 13, 2023 10:05 AM IST

    Who is leading/trailing in Uttar Pradesh?

    After the initial trends, here is the list of winning and trailing candidates. 

  • May 13, 2023 09:40 AM IST

    Counting underway in Uttar Pradesh

    Counting going on at a counting station in chief minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur.

  • May 13, 2023 09:16 AM IST

    Akhilesh Yadav's appeal to Election Commission

    “We hope that the Election Commission will keep revealing the figures after each round so that the public retains its confidence (in the poll body,” tweets SP chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav.

  • May 13, 2023 08:51 AM IST

    13 BJP mayor candidates ahead

    As per HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, 13 BJP candidates in the lead. SP-BSP candidates leading in one municipal corporation each.

  • May 13, 2023 08:37 AM IST

    How other parties fared?

    The BSP won the remaining two posts: Aligarh and Meerut. The SP and the Congress, on the other hand, were blank.

  • May 13, 2023 08:23 AM IST

    How BJP fared in 2017 municipal corporation election?

    Of the 16 mayor posts at stake, the party won 14: Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Mathura, Ayodhya, Faizabad, Agra, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Jhansi, Lucknow, Bareilly and Prayagraj.

  • May 13, 2023 08:02 AM IST

    Counting of votes begins

    Counting of votes begins at counting stations across the country's most populous state.

  • May 13, 2023 07:52 AM IST

    Tight security arrangements in Moradabad

    We will have counting of votes at 4 centres here. As many as 1,249 constables, 200 sub-inspectors, 32 inspectors and 2 teams of PAC have been deployed. Only those with valid passes will be allowed near the counting centre: Hemraj Meena, SSP.

  • May 13, 2023 07:33 AM IST

    ‘Weapons not to be brought to counting centres’

    Eaborate security arrangements have been made at all the counting centres. Phone or any type of weapon is not allowed to be taken to the counting centre by the counting agent and the candidate: Martand P Singh, SP City, Mathura

  • May 13, 2023 07:15 AM IST

    Which corporations are likely to witness close contests?

    Tight contests have been projected for Firozabad, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra, and Moradabad.

  • May 13, 2023 06:59 AM IST

    What about SP and BSP?

    The News18 exit poll has given Meerut to SP and Saharanpur to BSP. 

  • May 13, 2023 06:52 AM IST

    BJP wins projected in…

    The saffron party is projected to get its mayors in Bareilly, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Varanasi, and Shahjahanpur. 

  • May 13, 2023 06:35 AM IST

    What have exit polls projected?

    A News18 exit poll has projected 10 wins for the BJP, and one each for the BSP and SP. For the remaining five posts, there is a tough fight, it said.

  • May 13, 2023 06:27 AM IST

    Counting of votes to begin at 8am

    The counting of votes for 17 mayor posts will begin at  am. These are among 14,684 local body posts, the polling for which took place on May 4 and 11.

uttar pradesh civic polls

UP civic polls results LIVE: Amid BJP sweep, deputy CM Maurya jabs opposition

