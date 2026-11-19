Uttar Pradesh plans to expand its spiritual tourism network beyond the state’s borders by joining hands with Uttarakhand to develop joint tourism circuits. The plan includes extending the Neeb Karori Baba Circuit to Kainchi Dham and linking the Mahabharat Circuit with key destinations in the neighbouring state.

For representation only (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two states will focus on promoting joint tourism packages. At the same time, Uttar Pradesh is working to improve visitor facilities, heritage interpretation and cultural infrastructure at major tourist destinations.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The proposals were discussed at a review meeting held on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by additional chief secretary and director general, tourism, Amrit Abhijat. Officials reviewed projects under the 2026-27 action plan, with a focus on completing work on time, improving the visitor experience and making better use of tourism infrastructure.

The proposed extension of the Neeb Karori Baba Circuit to Kainchi Dham follows a suggestion made by Uttarakhand’s tourism and culture minister. Additional chief secretary, tourism and culture, Amrit Abhijat said, “Beyond destination development, the department is proposing to deploy research fellows through its Tourism Research, Data and Documentation Cell to assess tourist requirements, destination potential and the impact of tourism projects.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Elephants enter Dudhwa amid cane harvest {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elephants enter Dudhwa amid cane harvest {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Lakhimpur Kheri: Forest officials in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve have stepped up vigil after a herd of nearly two dozen wild elephants entered the reserve from neighbouring Nepal, raising concerns over possible crop damage during the ongoing sugarcane harvesting season.

While the elephants’ seasonal movement from Nepal into Dudhwa is routine, their arrival usually takes place during the monsoon, with the herds returning by November, DTR field director H Rajamohan told Hindustan Times. This time, however, they have arrived during the cane harvesting season, when farmers are busy supplying their produce to sugar mills.

Rajamohan said the herd, comprising male tuskers, females and calves, was spotted in the Sathiana range a couple of days ago and was reported to have moved towards the Sonaripur range on Wednesday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The elephants entered Dudhwa through their traditional corridor via Lagga-Bhagga in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Tatarganj and Sampurnanagar.

The animals generally remain inside forests during the day but venture into adjoining agricultural fields, particularly sugarcane plantations, after dusk. Forest teams are monitoring their movements and sensitising farmers about safety precautions.

Meanwhile, another group of three elephants, spotted in the Maheshpur range on Tuesday, moved to Devipur beat in the Mohammadi range of South Kheri forest division on Wednesday.

DFO South Kheri Tapas Mihir said no crop-raiding incidents had been reported so far and the elephants were staying inside the reserve forests. Their movements were being regularly monitored.-- Deo Kant Pandey