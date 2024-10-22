UP Police to get 75 MFVs for mandatory evidence collection

LUCKNOW With major emphasis on forensic evidence in crime investigation under the provisions of newly introduced Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), the UP Police will soon be equipped with 75 mobile forensic vans (MFV) for each district in the state. It is mandatory to collect forensic evidence at crime scenes for offences punishable with seven or more years of imprisonment under provisions of Section 176(3) of BNSS. On October 19, the state home department had issued an order regarding approval for purchase of 75 FMVs worth ₹ 18.75 crore. (Pic for representation)

This provision would put immense pressure on the existing laboratories to analyze forensic samples for crime investigation.

On October 19, the state home department had issued an order regarding approval for purchase of 75 FMVs worth ₹18.75 crore. It stated that ₹25 lakh had been sanctioned for each van and the purchases were to be done before the end of current financial year on March 31, 2025.

UP State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) director GK Goswami explained that the mobile forensic vans were air conditioned and equipped with modern amenities to undertake spot tests in laboratory environment at the crime scene itself.

These vehicles also have the facility to create sketches and take photographs of crime scenes, both in still and video modes. “They have the latest forensic tools and kits along with the special multi-tunable light source, which has eight wavelengths, thereby enhancing the detection capabilities for latent fingerprints, body fluids, hairs, fibres, gunshot residues, explosive residues, bite marks, questioned documents, tyres’ tracks, shoe prints, narcotic drugs, etc,” he stated.

He emphasised that the above solution for crime scene management will lead to successful prosecution in criminal cases. Modern mobile forensic techniques provided forensic scientists with new skills and techniques to meet the challenges from hi-tech crimes, he added.

Notably, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 (BSB), had replaced the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act (IEA), 1872, respectively from July 1 earlier this year.

New FSL to come

up in Lucknow

An advanced forensic science laboratory will come up in the state capital due to pressure on the existing labs to analyze forensic samples, particularly blood and other body fluids, for DNA analysis, collected from the crime scene. A senior home department official confirmed that the department had already issued the government order dated September 23, 2024, clearing the budget of ₹30 crore for this advanced forensic science laboratory.