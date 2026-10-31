UP Police to step up festive patrols, dig deeper into criminal networks

Uttar Pradesh Police will intensify evening patrols in crowded markets and sensitive areas ahead of the festive season, while stepping up investigations into the wider networks behind criminal gangs, including their interstate links, illegal arms supply chains and drug trafficking routes.

DGP Rajeev Krishna directed senior officers and SHOs to personally conduct evening patrols in busy markets and other important locations. (File)

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The directives were issued by director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna and additional director general of police (law and order) Amitabh Yash during an online meeting on Saturday with senior officers across the state to review security arrangements for Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and Chhath.

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The DGP directed senior officers and station house officers (SHOs) to personally conduct evening patrols in busy markets and other important locations. Officers were asked to analyse recent crimes, criminal patterns and policing challenges in their respective jurisdictions before undertaking patrols, rather than restrict themselves to routine area visits.

According to the directives, foot patrols must also involve interaction with shopkeepers and residents to identify local problems and resolve grievances wherever possible. Police personnel deployed in sensitive areas will be briefed to identify visible indicators of illegal drug manufacturing and trafficking. Beat constables will also be tasked with gathering credible intelligence on narcotics, illegal firearms and organised crime networks, with action to follow on the information collected.

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{{^usCountry}} The DGP also directed UP-112 emergency response vehicles to undertake slow, continuous patrolling in their designated areas, in addition to responding to emergencies. From 6 pm onwards, the vehicles should sound their sirens at prescribed intervals to reinforce police presence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DGP also directed UP-112 emergency response vehicles to undertake slow, continuous patrolling in their designated areas, in addition to responding to emergencies. From 6 pm onwards, the vehicles should sound their sirens at prescribed intervals to reinforce police presence. {{/usCountry}}

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Firecracker safety, traffic and women’s security

With firecracker-related accidents posing a recurring risk during Diwali, police personnel were directed to complete inspections of temporary shops and storage facilities across the state and strictly enforce safety standards.

According to the directives, firecracker shops must operate at designated open and safe locations away from main markets, with temporary licences mandatory. Shops must have water, sand and fire extinguishers, while fire services personnel will remain on alert from before Diwali through Chhath.

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The directives also call for redeploying traffic personnel to manage the expected increase in congestion, particularly on major roads and around crowded locations.

Special security arrangements will be made at bus and railway stations and on major routes during Bhai Dooj, when women’s movement is expected to increase.

Focus on dismantling criminal networks

In a separate set of directions, ADG Amitabh Yash asked district police not to treat the arrest of accused or the disclosure of a crime as the end of an investigation. Investigators must probe the entire network of gangs involved, their geographical spread and their links with criminal groups in other districts. Police must question arrested suspects to identify sources of illegal firearms and trace the complete supply chain, while investigations into drug trafficking must establish the wider distribution and supply networks.

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The ADG also directed district police to coordinate with the Special Task Force (STF) and police units in other districts for joint operations against criminal networks operating across jurisdictions.