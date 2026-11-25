Even as seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress continue in Delhi, the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday night moved ahead with its preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, announcing its first list of five candidates. The list, however, has added a fresh dimension to the alliance talks, with two of the seats named by the SP — Behat and Saharanpur — figuring in an unconfirmed list of 181 constituencies sought by the Congress. Neither party has officially confirmed the Congress list or indicated whether the announcements would affect the ongoing negotiations.

The move is politically significant because four of the five formal nominations are renominations of the party’s sitting MLAs. more less

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The SP has fielded Umar Ali Khan from Behat (Saharanpur), Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana (Shamli), Mehboob Ali from Amroha and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur. A verbal announcement was also made in favour of Pawan Pandey from Ayodhya.

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The move is politically significant because four of the five formal nominations are renominations of the party’s sitting MLAs. Umar Ali Khan has represented Behat since 2022, when he defeated the BJP’s Naresh Saini by a margin of around 38,000 votes. Ashu Malik has been the sitting MLA from Saharanpur since the same election, winning by roughly 31,000 votes. Nahid Hasan has held Kairana since 2017 and retained it in 2022 with a margin of nearly 26,000 votes against the BJP’s Mriganka Singh. Mehboob Ali, a veteran multi-term legislator, won Amroha in 2022 by a commanding margin of over 71,000 votes.

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{{^usCountry}} By renominating these four incumbents, the SP has signalled continuity and confidence in its sitting legislators in seats where it performed strongly in 2022. Most of these constituencies lie in western Uttar Pradesh and have significant Muslim and other PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) populations, aligning with the party’s broader social coalition strategy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By renominating these four incumbents, the SP has signalled continuity and confidence in its sitting legislators in seats where it performed strongly in 2022. Most of these constituencies lie in western Uttar Pradesh and have significant Muslim and other PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) populations, aligning with the party’s broader social coalition strategy. {{/usCountry}}

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The exception is Lalitpur, where the sitting MLA is the BJP’s Ramratan Kushwaha, who won the seat in both 2017 and 2022 with substantial margins. The SP has fielded Jyoti Lodhi, a former district president of the party who has previously contested the seat. The choice appears aimed at mobilising the Lodhi community in a constituency where Kushwaha and Lodhi voters are both numerically significant, indicating an attempt to challenge the BJP’s hold rather than merely retaining existing ground.

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The timing of the announcement — on the night of the second day of formal seat-sharing talks with the Congress in Delhi — is also noteworthy. With negotiations still underway and the SP having offered only a limited number of seats so far, the early declaration of candidates on these five seats effectively asserts the party’s claim over them. Analysts see it as a signal that these constituencies are not on the table for alliance adjustment.