UP principal suspended after students forced to clean toilets | Video

The principal of a government primary school was suspended after an undated video purportedly showing students cleaning toilets at the institution in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district created an uproar.

Ballia district basic education officer Maniram Singh said the video, which is now being shared widely on social media, is of an elementary school in Pipra Kala-1 in Sohaon block of the district.

After taking cognizance of the situation, block education officer Lokesh Mishra was ordered to investigate, following which school principal Mrityunjay Singh was suspended.

In the clip, children are seen cleaning a toilet. According to reports, the principal was standing there and getting the toilet cleaned up by the students. In another video of the same incident, a man is seen yelling at the children while they clean the toilet. If the pupils did not comply, he threatened to lock the toilet.

An official said the principal of the school had committed a similar act earlier too.

