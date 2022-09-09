Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP principal suspended after students forced to clean toilets | Video

UP principal suspended after students forced to clean toilets | Video

lucknow news
Published on Sep 09, 2022 04:36 PM IST

An official said the principal of the school had committed a similar act earlier too.

Screengrab from the video.
Screengrab from the video.
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

The principal of a government primary school was suspended after an undated video purportedly showing students cleaning toilets at the institution in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district created an uproar.

Ballia district basic education officer Maniram Singh said the video, which is now being shared widely on social media, is of an elementary school in Pipra Kala-1 in Sohaon block of the district.

Also Read | Unhappy over cleric’s no to DJ music, UP man threatens to bomb Jama Masjid, held

After taking cognizance of the situation, block education officer Lokesh Mishra was ordered to investigate, following which school principal Mrityunjay Singh was suspended.

In the clip, children are seen cleaning a toilet. According to reports, the principal was standing there and getting the toilet cleaned up by the students. In another video of the same incident, a man is seen yelling at the children while they clean the toilet. If the pupils did not comply, he threatened to lock the toilet.

An official said the principal of the school had committed a similar act earlier too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
lucknow uttar pradesh
lucknow uttar pradesh
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Jharkhand high court. (HT PHOTO)

    Explain inaction over irregularities in contract, HC tells Jharkhand govt

    The Jharkhand high court has directed the state government to explain in three weeks inaction over alleged irregularities in the contract granted to consultancy firm Meinhardt consultancy firm to prepare a project report for setting up sewerage and drainage system in Ranchi in 2005. The state's Anti-Corruption Bureau is probing the alleged irregularities. The urban development department granted the contract when former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raghubar Das headed it.

  • Karnataka HC has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct further investigation into the death of K Raghunath, a realtor.

    Karnataka HC asks CBI to probe realtor K Raghunath's death

    The High Court of Karnataka has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct further investigation into the death of a realtor, K Raghunath. Raghunath's wife M Manjula and son Rohith had approached the High Court in this regard. Late liquor baron and businessman D K Adikeshavalu's son D A Srinivas and daughter D A Kalpaja are among the accused in the case. Adikeshavalu died on April 24, 2013.

  • Lord Ganesh idol being immersed in water at Tank Bund Road, Hyderabad.&nbsp;

    Bidding adieu to Ganpati: How Mumbai, other cities marked Visarjan rituals

    The 10-day-long Ganeshotsava revelry has come to a close with idols being carried in vibrant processions for immersion throughout the country. India's financial capital, Mumbai, saw huge crowds gathered at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. The civic body - Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation - had informed that it was ready with all the facilities for the visarjan (immersion) rituals at 73 natural and 162 artificial water bodies across the city in view of Anant Chaturdashi.

  • Pomegranate boxes purchased from the wholesale market in Bathinda were found stuffed with shredded packaging material that resembles Indian currency. (HT PHOTO )

    Shredded ‘Indian currency’ found in fruit cartons in Bathinda

    Pomegranate boxes purchased from the wholesale market in Bathinda were found stuffed with shredded packaging material that resembles Indian currency, sending the Punjab Police into a tizzy. A fruit vendor, Vishal Kumar, who has set shop near the Phase 3 Market, had bought the pomegranate boxes on Thursday and found them to be stuffed with currency-like packaging material. Police personnel have seized the packaging.

  • The former CM also met the family members of the 23-year-old woman who was electrocuted to death three days ago in the city. (HT Archive)

    Siddaramaiah visits inundated areas in Bengaluru on boat

    Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday took a boat ride to the water-logged Ecospace layout near Bellandur lake here and spoke to the residents there to understand their problems. Flanked by the State Disaster Response Force personnel and the members of fire and emergency services, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly visited areas that were submerged after two days of heavy downpour in the city and interacted with the distressed people.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out