UP SC-ST panel seeks FIR on insult of Baba Saheb

The Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribe Commission on Thursday directed the Lucknow Police Commissioner to register a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against those responsible for a controversial poster purportedly showing merged faces of Dr BR Ambedkar and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The chairman also asked police to submit a report through a knowledgeable officer before the commission on 5 May at 11.30 am (Sourced)

Taking suo-motu cognizance on behalf of the commission, UP SC-ST chairman Baijnath Rawat wrote a letter to the police commissioner Lucknow to take action against the culprits by registering a case under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Prevention Act 1989. The chairman also asked police to submit a report through a knowledgeable officer before the commission on 5 May at 11.30 am.

The poster in question was allegedly shared by the Lohia Vahini wing of the Samajwadi Party. It was widely circulated on social media platforms on Wednesday, prompting the BJP to launch state-wide protests accusing the SP of disrespecting the legacy of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Terming the act as an affront to Dalit sentiments, the commission chairman condemned the poster, stating, “Insulting great men and glorifying anti-national elements is the nature of the SP.” He added that attempts to draw a parallel between Akhilesh Yadav and Dr Ambedkar reflect a corrupt mentality.

“The repeated targeting of the Dalit community, whether in government or opposition, will no longer be tolerated,” Rawat said in the letter.