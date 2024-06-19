UP SSF personnel posted outside Ram Temple dies of a gunshot injury: Police

LUCKNOW: A 25-year-old UP Special Security Force (SSF) personnel, who was deployed for the security of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, died of a gunshot injury early on Wednesday, a senior police officer said. FILE-A general view of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya (AP)

Inspector general of police (Ayodhya range) Praveen Kumar said Shatrughan Vishwakarma was posted at the VIP gate of Koteshwar temple, nearly 150 metres from the newly constructed Ram Temple.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The incident took place at about 5.30am when the deceased was deployed at the gate along with two other security personnel.

His two colleagues told the police that they last spotted him watching a video on his mobile phone and had their back to him when the incident took place. “They said they turned around on hearing a gunshot and saw Shatrughan slumped on the ground,” Kumar said.

Kumar said the deceased had a gunshot wound on his forehead. “Other security personnel deployed there rushed him to a local hospital where he was declared, brought dead,” he said. The senior police officer said it was not clear if he accidentally shot himself or died by suicide.

A forensic team was called to examine the spot and figure out what exactly happened.

One of the six battalions of the UP SSF, which was raised on the lines of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in 2021, has been deployed for the security of Ram Temple in Ayodhya for the past 18 months.