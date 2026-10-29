Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government has barred those protesting for a change in the "established system" from getting state government jobs, significantly tightening as well as broadening its parameters for direct recruitment to government services.

UP tightens rules: Those involved in regime change through violence barred from govt jobs

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The new norms, part of revised guidelines, were issued by Principal Secretary M Devaraj on Wednesday. The directives were issued following directives from the high court and apply across all state government departments, public sector corporations, boards, and urban and rural local bodies.

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According to the circular, any candidate found to be a member of an organisation that pledges or aims to alter the "vidyaman vyavastha" through violent methods will be deemed ineligible for state employment.

" political ideology won't serve as a ground for disqualifying anyone from holding government jobs," the order reads. It, however, adds that those "associated with organisations whose 'sankalpit uddeshya' or avowed purpose is to force a regime change through violent means will be considered ineligible."

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{{^usCountry}} The new guidelines also permanently shut the door on government employment for candidates implicated in serious offences, including murder, dacoity, rape, outraging modesty, corruption, acts of terror, recruitment examination paper leaks, and organised "solver gang" rackets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new guidelines also permanently shut the door on government employment for candidates implicated in serious offences, including murder, dacoity, rape, outraging modesty, corruption, acts of terror, recruitment examination paper leaks, and organised "solver gang" rackets. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the order, if an applicant has participated in violent or established system change-related activities within three years prior to the verification date "after attaining 21 years of age" it will be presumed that the person continues to be actively involved.

However, authorities may consider documented evidence of a genuine positive shift in the candidate's conduct and mindset during this period.

Addressing concerns over frivolous criminal complaints, the government clarified that the mere lodging of a FIR or an ongoing police investigation will not automatically disqualify a candidate.

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Similarly, candidates who have secured an acquittal, resolved cases through lawful compromises, or whose cases fall under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act will not face automatic rejection.

Existing state government employees will not require fresh character verifications, though necessary service records may be requisitioned from their previous parent departments, it said.

To avoid recruitment delays, appointment letters will not be withheld solely because a candidate's character verification remains pending.

Appointing authorities are empowered to issue provisional appointment letters based on a self-declaration and prescribed undertakings submitted by the candidate.

If any information is subsequently found to be false, the appointment will be summarily cancelled and criminal proceedings initiated.

The guidelines mandate that the district police and the Local Intelligence Unit must submit character verification reports within 30 days of receiving a request, with the state home department directly monitoring adherence to the deadline.

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To prevent applicant harassment, police and intelligence officials have been instructed not to conduct house visits for questioning, nor will candidates be required to mark a physical presence at police stations.

In the event of an adverse report, the district magistrate must provide the candidate an opportunity to present their side either in person or online before forwarding a final adverse recommendation, the order said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.