UP to be biggest data storage centre in north India: State govt
Lucknow: The state government has approved three data centre parks to make Uttar Pradesh the biggest centre of data storage in northern India. For the next five years, the state government has set a target of investment of 20,000 crore in the data centre industry. The government has already received proposals of ₹16000 crore from five companies for investment in data storage sector. These companies are Hiranandani Group, Adani Group, Adani Enterprises, NTT Japan and Web Werks India Pvt Limited. Thirteen companies have expressed interest for investing ₹25,848 crore in the data storage sector. As demand for data protection is increasing in the country in view of data traffic and usage as well as confidentiality. The Yogi Adityanath government wants the state to be the preferred investment destination for data centre industry. In the absence of adequate centres, data is largely stored in locations outside the country. Now, these proposed data parks will help keep data safe within the country, as per the state government. As these data centres require regular power supply, the government has also made adequate arrangements for this. Uninterrupted electricity supply will be provided through the ‘Open Access Scheme’.
-
Teen booked for raping mentally challenged woman in Pune
Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday, detained a 14-year-old boy on charges of raping a mentally challenged woman at her residence. The juvenile delinquent will be produced before the juvenile justice board. The incident took place on May 16 and the FIR was lodged on Wednesday. The accused and the victim reside in the same vicinity, said police officials. The aunt, after returning from work on Wednesday, found the victim disturbed and shaken.
-
Buddha Nullah Project: MC chief reviews progress, directs PSPCL to establish power station by Nov
To review the progress of ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Thursday conducted a meeting at an under-construction site of sewage treatment plant in Jamalpur area. Officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, Punjab Energy Development Agency, among others were also participated in the meeting. The project to clean Buddha Nullah commenced last year with deadline of December 2022.
-
UP industries minister reviews infra projects of Noida, Greater Noida
Uttar Pradesh's industries minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' reviewed the progress of industrial and infrastructure projects in Noida and Greater Noida and inaugurated six new infrastructure projects on Thursday. “We reviewed all ongoing projects and directed officials to complete them on time,” Gupta said after attending meetings at the Noida authority's office in Sector 6 and Greater Noida authority in Knowledge Park 4. Gupta said that the government is focusing on the digitisation of services.
-
CP orders transfer of police personnel after 1-year term to curb corruption
In a bid to stem corruption at police stations across the city, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey has issued an order to transfer the “orderly” of the senior police inspector, “mill special” and “in-charge” at the police station on completing one year's service at the police station. The three personnel are considered as pointsmen for corruption at the police station level, said a police officer.
-
Breach of every promise to marry is not a false promise: Court acquits rape accused
Mumbai: Breach of every promise of marriage is not a false promise, Mumbai sessions court said while acquitting a 33-year-old man booked for raping his girlfriend under the false promise of marriage. The court also noted that the DNA profiling of the woman's stillborn fetus did not match with the accused. The woman claimed that the accused raped her twice. The woman was eight months pregnant at the time of registering the FIR.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics