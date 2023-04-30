Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow, East UP to get 2 multi-specialty hospitals

Lucknow, East UP to get 2 multi-specialty hospitals

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 30, 2023 08:54 PM IST

The state is likely to get two more multi-specialty hospitals as part of the investments promised during the investors’ summit held in February this year.

Multi-specialty chains such as Medanta and Apollo are already running their hospitals in the state. Medanta, which has its presence in Lucknow, is expanding its OPD services to 44 districts, with a focus on eastern Uttar Pradesh. (For representation)
While a hospital group has evinced interest in setting up a 400-bed facility in Lucknow, the state health department has received another proposal for a multi-specialty hospital with a similar bed strength on the Varanasi-Mirzapur border.

“The groups interested in new medical ventures in UP had participated in the Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit-2023. They have now identified the lands where they will build their hospital,” said a senior health official.

“The state government will ensure that nothing in the entire process is delayed at any stage, be it during documentation or for seeking departmental permissions,” said the official.

Meanwhile, Dr Girdhar Gyani, director general of the Association of Healthcare Providers in India (AHPI), said the state government should provide cheaper electricity to private hospitals.

“Clearances are to be obtained at over two-dozen points for a new venture. Smooth processing under single window system for investors in the healthcare sector can really make a better growth,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general the Association of International Doctors.

