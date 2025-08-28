UP to usher in industrial, labour reforms for ease of doing biz: CM

LUCKNOW The UP government will soon introduce the Sugamya Vyapar (Provisions Amendment) Bill, 2025, under which about 99% of criminal provisions in 13 state legislations will be removed, replacing imprisonment with monetary penalties and administrative action. UP will become the first state in the country to decriminalise such a large number of provisions, stated an official release on Thursday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath stressed that unnecessary punishments should give way to a fair and transparent system. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh is preparing to implement sweeping industrial and labour reforms aimed at making trade easier while ensuring workers’ welfare, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a high-level meeting.

“Embodying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Shramev Jayate’, reforms must be equally beneficial to entrepreneurs and workers,” he emphasised.

The government will soon introduce the Bill, restructuring laws such as the Excise Act, Molasses Act, Tree Protection Act, Revenue Code, Sugarcane Act, Groundwater Act, Municipal Corporation Act, Plastic Waste Act, Cinema Act, and Panchayat Acts. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath stressed that unnecessary punishments should give way to a fair and transparent system.

Departments have been asked for feedback on the Bill. While most have agreed, some have raised objections. The CM directed that all inputs be addressed to balance the interests of both industry and workers.

Labour reforms under consideration include extending factory licence validity, simplifying shop and establishment rules and creating more opportunities for women. To ensure transparency, the CM proposed a self-certification and third-party audit system for inspections, reducing industry burden while safeguarding worker welfare.

As part of the reform agenda, the government is also preparing to launch ‘Nivesh Mitra 3.0’, a fully digital, investor-friendly platform with features such as a common application form, PAN-based identification, smart dashboard, multilingual support and an AI chatbot.

The CM directed that services be delivered on time and grievances resolved promptly, calling for an early launch to further boost ease of doing business.