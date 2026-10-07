UP transfers 20 police officers, changes leadership in 10 districts

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred 20 police officers in a major reshuffle, changing the leadership of 10 districts, including Barabanki, Basti, Jaunpur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Mau, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Hapur and Jalaun.

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Arpit Vijayvargiya, SP Barabanki, has been transferred as DCP, Lucknow Police Commissionerate, while DCP Lucknow Ravina Tyagi will replace him as SP Barabanki.

The reshuffle also brought changes in the Bareilly and Prayagraj police commissionerates and saw the withdrawal of the additional charge of ADG Crime from A Satish Ganesh.

Yashveer Singh has been transferred from SP Basti to SP Jaunpur, replacing Kunwar Anupam Singh, who has been posted as SP, PAC Headquarters, Lucknow. Omveer Singh, transferred from SP Ballia, will take charge as SP Basti. Iraj Raja has been moved from SP Ghazipur to SP Ballia, while Vinay Kumar Singh has been transferred from SP Jalaun to SP Ghazipur. Suresh Chandra Rawat, currently SP/Additional SP Mathura, has been posted as SP Jalaun.

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{{^usCountry}} Sarvesh Kumar Mishra, Commandant, 4th Battalion PAC, Prayagraj, has been appointed SP Mau, replacing Kamesh Bahadur, who has been posted as SP, Public Grievances, DGP Headquarters, Lucknow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sarvesh Kumar Mishra, Commandant, 4th Battalion PAC, Prayagraj, has been appointed SP Mau, replacing Kamesh Bahadur, who has been posted as SP, Public Grievances, DGP Headquarters, Lucknow. {{/usCountry}}

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Kunwar Gyananjay Singh, SP Hapur, has been transferred as DCP, Prayagraj Police Commissionerate, while Madhuban Kumar Singh, IPS-SPS, SP/City SP Azamgarh, has been posted as SP Hapur.

Suraj Kumar Rai, has been transferred from SP Baghpat to SSP Muzaffarnagar, replacing Sanjay Kumar, who has been posted as Commandant, 4th Battalion PAC, Prayagraj. Purnendu Singh, SP/Staff Officer to DGP, has been posted as SP Baghpat.

In another city-level change, Chirag Jain, SP Rural Azamgarh, has been posted as SP City Bareilly, while Manush Pareek has been posted as SP Rural Azamgarh. Alok Raj Narayan, assistant SP Hardoi, has been posted as additional SP Mathura.

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At the senior level, A Satish Ganesh has been relieved of the additional charge of ADG Crime and will continue as ADG Traffic and Road Safety, Uttar Pradesh. Bhagwan Swaroop Srivastava, ADG Technical Services, has been given the additional charge of ADG Crime.