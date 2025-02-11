U.P.: Cold winds to bring temp dip from Thursday

Uttar Pradesh is set to experience a gradual dip in temperatures from Wednesday, with a sharper fall of 3-4°C expected on Thursday and Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Strong winds are likely to add to the cooling effect, offering relief from the unseasonal warmth recorded across the state. Wind speeds are expected to increase from Wednesday evening, reaching 15-25 kmph during the day. (Sourced)

Wind speeds are expected to increase from Wednesday evening, reaching 15-25 kmph during the day. By Thursday-Friday, gusts may touch 30 kmph, bringing a noticeable change in weather conditions, said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Lucknow met office.

On Tuesday, many parts of U.P. saw a rise in maximum temperatures. Jhansi recorded the highest at 31.6°C, which was 5.2°C above normal. Other notable readings included Varanasi (30.9°C), Agra (30.8°C), Kanpur (30.4°C), Hamirpur (30.2°C), and Prayagraj (30.2°C).

In Lucknow, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 29°C and 12°C, respectively. The city is expected to have clear skies with strong surface winds (15-25 kmph) in the coming days, and temperatures may settle around 27°C (max) and 12°C (min).

Over the past 24 hours, night temperatures remained above normal in Varanasi and Ayodhya divisions, as well as Prayagraj, Agra, and Meerut, where they were 1.6°C to 3°C higher than usual. In contrast, Ayodhya recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 8°C.

During the last 24 hours, the weather in U.P. remained dry. While shallow fog was reported in some areas over the past 24 hours, no major weather disturbances are expected.