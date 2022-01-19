UPPCL U-turn: CBI probe demanded into Lalitpur power plant’s capital cost issue

The UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into the issue of UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) taking a u-turn on the capital cost of the 1980 MW Lalitpur thermal plant on Monday admitting that the cost claimed by the private developer in 2015 was too high.

“A CBI probe into the matter is must to expose a possible nexus and punish the culprits,” said Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Anupam Mishra.

Questioning the UPPCL’s u-turn, Parishad chairman Awadhesh Kumar Vema, who is also a petitioner in the case said, it could turn out to be a big scam and demanded a CBI probe .

“After all, how the same UPPCL that evaluated the plant’ initial capital cost to be ₹16006 crore in 2015 has now informed the regulator in 2022 through an affidavit that the cost could not be more than ₹11848 crore,” Verma said.

Verma pointed out that the UPPCL had to buy power from the Lalitur plant at a very high rate due the inflated capital cost and the UPPCL finally passed the cost on to consumers.

The UPPCL in 2015 evaluated the ceiling capital cost of the plant to be ₹16006 crore and on Monday it submitted an affidavit in the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) saying the initial capital cost of the plant could not be more than ₹11848 crore.

“This is in the reference to Hon’ble UPERC order dated 23-03-2015, regarding submission of ceiling capital cost of Lalitpur Power Project (3x660 MW). In this context the undersigned has been directed to convey that the ceiling capital cost of Lalitpur Power Project is ₹16006.15 crore only,” then UPPCL chief engineer (PPA) VP Srivastava informed the Lalitpur plant management through a letter dated April 29,2015.

The Lalitpur Power Generation company on Monday had urged the UPERC to sanction the initial capital cost of the plant at ₹16574 crore while the UPPCL arguing against the claim. The UPERC is expected to give its verdict next month.

