Tiger Shroff escapes unhurt after shots fired at actor in Mumbai, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims attack
Three motorcycle-borne men opened fire on actor Tiger Shroff, leaving two people, including his driver injured, police said.
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at him in Juhu area of Mumbai on Sunday evening. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the incident, police said.
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed the attack after gangster Anil Pandit said he, along with Harman Sandhu, was behind the attack.
“We had called him and tried to explain things to him, but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly,” the post said in Hindi.
Pandit further warned, “Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.”
Tiger Shroff, 36, is the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff. He made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Heropanti’ in the year 2014, and is known for his stunts and dancing skills.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSana Fazili
Sana started her career in 2018 with News18 and later moved to BoomLive. In the meantime, she thought it was a good idea to share what she learnt, hence took up part-time teaching of journalism course at Jamia Millia Islamia, which she says, she thoroughly enjoyed-not sure if the feeling was mutual. For a year, she also tried her hands at communication roles, only to realise she was more comfortable with news. So, joined HT in September 2025. Not much of a talker, always up for chai and sarcasm. And pun always intended. Her tag line is 'I will figure out, but I need to panic first'Read More