'Anyone who works with Salman Khan will be next': After attack on Tiger Shroff, Lawrence Bishnoi gang issues fresh threat

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for opening fire at actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening, warned that anyone in the Mumbai film industry who refuses to heed its warnings or works with actor Salman Khan would be next. Visuals from the spot. (Sourced)

In a purported social media post, Lawrence Bishnoi gang's Anil Pandit claimed that he and Harman Sandhu were behind the attack.

“We, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, take responsibility for what happened to Tiger Shroff today. We had called him and tried to make him understand, but he did not listen. So today, we made sure to teach him a lesson properly,” the post read.

“Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.”

“Note: Some dogs from other groups who think they can gain fame by using our name will soon be killed and made famous,” it added.

When the attack unfold According to preliminary information, three unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire. Three people were reportedly injured, including the actor’s driver, who is said to have been struck by a bullet on his hand.

Mumbai police personnel and ambulances rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The area has been cordoned off, and a search is underway to trace the attackers.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the surrounding area.

Officials said the motive behind the shooting remains unclear and will be established as the investigation progresses. The incident has caused concern in the film industry and the Juhu locality.

Previous attacks On February 1, unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu shortly after midnight. The attackers fired multiple rounds at the nine-storey building, with one bullet hitting the glass of a gym on the first floor. No injuries were reported in the incident, which took place around 12.45 am.

On October 12, 2024, veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, 66, was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office near the Kherwadi signal junction in Bandra East at around 9.30 pm.

Three masked assailants fired multiple rounds at Siddique as he was entering his car, leaving him with bullet wounds to his chest and abdomen.