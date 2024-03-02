U.P’s first pulmonary rehabilitation centre opens at KGMU

Patients of respiratory illnesses can now make use of the state’s first pulmonary rehabilitation centre which was inaugurated at the King George’s Medical University, on Saturday. Vice-chancellor professor Sonia Nityanand inaugurated the centre. The King George’s Medical University in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

“Cardio-pulmonary physiotherapy, diet counselling and psychological counselling are prime features of this unique centre. The centre will also train doctors of different medical colleges in pulmonary rehabilitation,” said HoD, Prof Surya Kant.

The department of respiratory medicine gets patients with different respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD, interstitial lung disease or post-TB patients.

In this Centre, the patients will be registered on the advice of the doctor. After their counselling, they are given nutritional advice. The patient has to initially come to the centre, and later, as per requirement he/she is also trained through online sessions.

Dr. Surya Kant said that there are about 10 crore people in the country who are suffering with asthma, COPD, interstitial lung disease or TB. Even after complete treatment, breathlessness continues, and such patients do not get complete relief from medicines and inhalers. Therefore, for these patients, it has been proven through research that pulmonary rehabilitation is effective.

Doctors of the department, Dr SK Verma, Dr RAS Kushwaha, Dr. Santosh Kumar, Dr. Rajiv Garg, Dr. Ajay Kumar Verma, Dr. Anand Srivastava, Dr. Darshan Bajaj, Dr. Jyoti Bajpai, Dr Ankit Kumar along with all the residents of the department, were present.

At the centre, a team comprising respiratory disease specialist, physiotherapist, diet counsellor, social worker is present that will train doctors of all medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

“Pulmonary rehabilitation is an important non-pharmacological intervention which is designed to improve the physical and psychological condition of people with chronic respiratory diseases and improve the overall quality of life. It has been advocated as an essential component of treatment in Chronic Respiratory Disorders (CRDs),” said Dr Surya Kant.