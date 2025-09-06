U.P’s Outsourced Service Corpn an attack on 11L workers: Udit Raj

The Uttar Pradesh government’s newly formed Outsource Service Corporation Limited is a direct attack on the rights of more than 11 lakh outsourced workers across 93 departments, alleged Udit Raj, national chairman of the Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress, while addressing a press conference on Saturday. Udit Raj (in the middle), national chairman of the Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress (Sourced)

Udit Raj, a former MP, said the move undermines the Supreme Court’s decision in ‘Dharam Singh vs Uttar Pradesh Government’ (August 19, 2025), which mandated regularisation of outsourced employees with benefits. He said the corporation, approved by the cabinet on September 2, would instead hire workers on honorariums between ₹16,000 and ₹20,000 for three years.

He also criticised BSP chief Mayawati, alleging that her government allowed 30% of seats in SC/ST hostels to be opened for the general category in 2011. “She says she is a ‘Dalit ki beti’ but worked against Dalits,” Udit Raj alleged, demanding that the state government revoke the decision and restore hostels for SC/ST students.

Terming the corporation a “systematic attempt to legalise contract exploitation,” Udit Raj said it would push lakhs of workers into insecure, low-wage jobs, depriving them of permanent employment and social security. He said direct transfers or contracts cannot substitute job security, pensions, medical care, and career progression.

Udit Raj said the Congress party opposes the corporation formed under Section 8 of the Companies Act and demanded its immediate abolition. He urged the government to introduce a transparent recruitment system for sanctioned posts and regularise existing outsourced workers.