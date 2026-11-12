UPSRTC mandates three-stage breathlyser tests for drivers

The Uttar Pradesh transport department will ensure the time-bound implementation of new road-safety measures following Monday’s fatal bus crash at the zero point of the Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

A view of ISBT Kaushambi (File)

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) announced it will implement three-stage alcohol testing for drivers and conductors, while the regional transport office (RTO) has pledged intensified enforcement on expressways and highways.

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Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has directed the additional chief secretary (Home), the transport commissioner, the chief executive officer of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority and the UPSRTC managing director to enforce stricter protocols. His directives include mandatory sobriety and health checks before vehicles enter expressways, rigorous speed limit enforcement and periodic driver counseling.

Vimal Rajan, UPSRTC Lucknow regional manager, said the corporation’s new testing regimen begins with a breathalyser test at the depot before a bus departs. A second test will be conducted at bus stops, followed by random inspections while the vehicle is en route. Rajan noted that the department is actively monitoring for unsafe practices and will take strict action against violators.

RTO (enforcement), Lucknow, Prabhat Pandey said his office would conduct regular checks, specifically targeting expressways and highways. Officials have yet to provide a timeline for the start of these checks, identify roadside screening locations, or clarify how the new system will extend to private operators.

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{{^usCountry}} The private bus involved in Monday’s crash was carrying approximately 56 passengers, exceeding its seating capacity of 40, when the accident occurred, Pandey said. Three people died, and 45 were injured. While the bus’s documentation was valid, it had five pending challans totaling ₹27,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The private bus involved in Monday’s crash was carrying approximately 56 passengers, exceeding its seating capacity of 40, when the accident occurred, Pandey said. Three people died, and 45 were injured. While the bus’s documentation was valid, it had five pending challans totaling ₹27,000. {{/usCountry}}

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Initial investigations suggest the driver may have fallen asleep, though officials are also examining whether the vehicle suffered a left-tyre burst. The definitive cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Pandey acknowledged that under current regulations, pending challans do not bar commercial vehicles from renewing fitness certificates, permits, or tax clearances. While outstanding fines can affect the issuance of no-objection certificates and vehicle transfers, other transport services remain unaffected. He suggested that linking a broader range of services to the payment of pending fines could significantly improve enforcement.

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The state has seen a series of fatal bus accidents recently. A bus that overturned on Lucknow’s Purvanchal Expressway in February, killing five, had 67 pending challans. In September, a bus involved in a fatal fire on the Yamuna Expressway had approximately ₹1.75 lakh in outstanding fines. Additionally, a 2024 crash on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway that killed 18 people involved a bus with at least 80 pending challans.