UP-wide, 72-hr Nullah cleaning drive begins today

An extensive 72-hour long drain-cleaning campaign will be organised by all the municipal corporations of the state from Thursday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In a virtual meeting chaired by the minister of urban development and energy, AK Sharma, all urban bodies were directed to initiate the drain-cleaning campaign. All urban bodies were tasked with ensuring proper storm water drainage by cleaning all drains. The minister directed the officials to ensure that there is no water-logging in the city and main areas of cities.

All the urban bodies were instructed to bring transparency to the tax-collection process, ensuring it is organised and transparent within their respective areas. For that all the urban local bodies were directed to allow the self-assessment of house tax by residents.

State Disaster Management Fund

Directives were given to hold district-level meetings to ensure preparedness for the State Disaster Management Fund, reviewing and implementing necessary disaster management steps.

The minister directed identification and removal of dilapidated buildings and illegal hoardings, enhancing both safety and the city’s aesthetics.

The meeting was attended by municipal commissioners, mayors, principal secretary Amrit Abhijat, secretaries, special secretaries, directors of urban bodies, and other officials.