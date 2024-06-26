 UP-wide, 72-hr Nullah cleaning drive begins today - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP-wide, 72-hr Nullah cleaning drive begins today

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 26, 2024 10:03 PM IST

Municipal corporations in the state will conduct a 72-hour drain-cleaning campaign to prevent water-logging. Transparency in tax collection and disaster preparedness were also discussed in a virtual meeting chaired by Minister AK Sharma.

An extensive 72-hour long drain-cleaning campaign will be organised by all the municipal corporations of the state from Thursday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

In a virtual meeting chaired by the minister of urban development and energy, AK Sharma, all urban bodies were directed to initiate the drain-cleaning campaign. All urban bodies were tasked with ensuring proper storm water drainage by cleaning all drains. The minister directed the officials to ensure that there is no water-logging in the city and main areas of cities.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

All the urban bodies were instructed to bring transparency to the tax-collection process, ensuring it is organised and transparent within their respective areas. For that all the urban local bodies were directed to allow the self-assessment of house tax by residents.

State Disaster Management Fund

Directives were given to hold district-level meetings to ensure preparedness for the State Disaster Management Fund, reviewing and implementing necessary disaster management steps.

The minister directed identification and removal of dilapidated buildings and illegal hoardings, enhancing both safety and the city’s aesthetics.

The meeting was attended by municipal commissioners, mayors, principal secretary Amrit Abhijat, secretaries, special secretaries, directors of urban bodies, and other officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / UP-wide, 72-hr Nullah cleaning drive begins today
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On