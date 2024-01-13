Use your knowledge for benefit of society: U.P. governor to students

Uttar Pradesh governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel on Saturday asked graduating students of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (KMC) Language University, Lucknow, to apply their acquired knowledge for the benefit of the society. She expressed these views in her address at the eighth convocation of the language university. Toppers of KMC Language University, Lucknow, with Uttar Pradesh and Kerala governors at the university’s convocation. (Sourced)

The governor appreciated that the university has implemented the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) in all subjects. She asked the university to strive for top most A++ rating from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). She stressed on development through languages.

A total of 1,184 degrees were distributed during the ceremony. Thirty-two researchers received PhD degrees. A total of 138 medals were distributed at the ceremony. They included 57 gold, 40 silver and 41 bronze medals. A total 74 males and 64 females won medals. Padma Bhushan Prof Kapil Kapoor was awarded the honorary D.Litt. degree. By pressing the button, all 1,184 degrees were uploaded to DigiLocker by the governor.

Addressing the convocation, the chancellor told the degree/medal recipients about the important contribution of parents and teachers in their lives. She advised them to touch the feet of their parents on returning home.Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who was chief guest at the event, said those who knew many languages were more sensitive than others. Khan said the God resides within the human body.

A book of ‘Indian Regional Folk Songs’ was released and the foundation stones of various projects were also laid by the governor on the occasion. Vice chancellor, KMC Language University, Prof Narendra Bahadur Singh said students are building block of the university. He said the university is progressing gradually in all spheres of academic curriculum.

As per him, the students are bringing laurels to the university in various fields of the society not only in the state but throughout the country. Shadab Alam received three gold medals, Ashwani Burnwal three and Priya Singh bagged two gold medals. Besides, Shakir Hussain won three gold medals while Devendra, Chandraketu and Harshita bagged two gold medals.

Silver and bronze medals were also awarded by the U.P. and Kerala governors, U.P. higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyaya; minister of state for higher education Rajni Tiwari and vice chancellor, KMC Language University, Prof NB Singh.

Special guest higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyaya said after getting their degrees, students must make social contribution. Gifts were distributed to the students of the villages adopted by the university. Along with this, school kits and gift packs were also distributed among the Anganwadi workers.

Welcome gate crumbles

A welcome gate at the university came crashing just before the arrival of UP governor Anandiben Patel and Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan. Police and university staff removed the welcome gate to pave way for the smooth passage of the convoy in which the duo had arrived.

Univ gets Kulgeet

In the ceremony, the newly composed university ‘Kulgeet’ was sung first time by the students. It has been composed by renowned poet Gajendra Singh Solanki who was felicitated on the occasion.