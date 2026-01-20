Uttar Pradesh delegation secures ₹9750-cr MoUs at Davos

LUCKNOW UP government’s high-level delegation held a series of strategic meetings at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting-2026 in Davos (Switzerland) on Monday and signed MoUs worth ₹9,750 crore. Suresh Kumar Khanna, cabinet minister for finance and parliamentary affairs, is leading the delegation. (Sourced)

Suresh Kumar Khanna, cabinet minister for finance and parliamentary affairs, is leading the delegation. It is coordinated by Invest UP.

Overall, UP’s participation at Davos 2026 reflects a proactive approach to attracting global investments and building a resilient, inclusive and innovation-driven economy, said the state government.

With MoUs worth ₹9,750 crore, UP’s engagements at Davos reflect a growing pipeline of investments across clean energy, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and defence manufacturing.

Key MoUs were signed with SAEL Industries Ltd ( ₹8,000 crore) for waste-to-energy projects, Sify Technologies (Rs1,600 crore) for an AI-ready data centre and AI City in Noida and Yeoman (Rs150 crore) for defence manufacturing and weapons system integration.

These collaborations support the state’s long-term vision of sustainable development, technology-enabled governance and large-scale job creation, while strengthening the UP global competitiveness.

The UP delegation comprised senior officials including Deepak Kumar, infrastructure & industrial development commissioner; Amit Singh, secretary, chief minister’s office; Vijay Kiran Anand, secretary, infrastructure & industrial development department and CEO, Invest UP & UPSIDA and Inderjit Singh, special secretary, energy department and director, UPNEDA.

Overall, the delegation held B2G meetings with more than 15 companies during the day.

The day’s interactions began with Louis Dreyfus Company and continued with B2G meetings with leading global and Indian companies including Uber Technologies, Automation Anywhere, Cauldron, PepsiCo, HCL Software, Wealth Door, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Google Cloud, Greenko and Deloitte South Asia.

The delegation also engaged with Neeraj Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Carbon Compass — an IIT-Kanpur and MIT alumnus, and a former NASA scientist — to explore future-facing opportunities in climate innovation and sustainability.

A discussion was held with Uber, focusing on expanded investments, mobility partnerships and the potential establishment of a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Noida.

With 1.5 lakh vehicles operating across 13 plus locations in the state, Uber highlighted opportunities in tourism, last-mile connectivity and innovative mobility solutions supported by the state’s progressive policy framework.

The delegation highlighted the state’s robust policy ecosystem, infrastructure readiness and commitment to innovation-led development.

The engagements are expected to pave way for transformative partnerships, further accelerating the state’s economic progress and global integration, added the government