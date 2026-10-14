Uttar Pradesh hockey chase first title in national men’s hockey

Uttar Pradesh enter the 16th Hockey India Senior Men’s National Championship in Jhansi with a familiar ambition and unfamiliar advantage as the tournament is being played on home soil.

Players in action during a league match in Jhansi on Tuesday. (SOURCED)

For a state that has produced some of Indian hockey’s greatest names, the senior men’s gold medal continues to elude them. With bronze medals in 2014, 2024 and 2025 and runners-up finishes in 2015 and 2021, UP have repeatedly reached the podium. This week offers another chance to change that.

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Uttar Pradesh’s hockey identity is inseparable from Major Dhyan Chand. The legendary three-time Olympic gold medallist hailed from Jhansi, while Kunwar Digvijay Singh “Babu” of Barabanki captained India to Olympic gold at Helsinki in 1952. Mohammed Shahid, another Uttar Pradesh great, was central to India’s 1980 Moscow Olympic triumph.

That inheritance still matters. Playing in Jhansi—Dhyan Chand’s home city—gives UP an emotional connection to the state’s hockey past. The championship, running from October 10 to 21, features 29 teams across three divisions, with the Division A final scheduled for the concluding day.

In the 2025 edition, also held in Jhansi, UP defeated Manipur 5-1 in the third-place match. Punjab won the title by beating Madhya Pradesh.

The state’s broader medal record explains why optimism is justified. Uttar Pradesh have collected 21 medals across national championships over 16 years, with strong results at sub-junior and junior levels. Since 2018, the sub-junior men’s team alone has won eight medals, including four gold, while junior men’s and women’s teams have added to the tally.

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{{^usCountry}} The presence of Junior Asia Cup winners, including defender Ashu Maurya and forward Ajeet Yadav will hopefully make a difference for Uttar Pradesh. Both impressed for India in the Junior Asia Cup final, with Ajeet scoring the opening goal and Ashu adding the final strike in a 4-1 win over South Korea. Ashu was named Player of the Match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The presence of Junior Asia Cup winners, including defender Ashu Maurya and forward Ajeet Yadav will hopefully make a difference for Uttar Pradesh. Both impressed for India in the Junior Asia Cup final, with Ajeet scoring the opening goal and Ashu adding the final strike in a 4-1 win over South Korea. Ashu was named Player of the Match. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior players too are expected to provide stability and leadership. Skipper and midfielder Atul Deep will be crucial in controlling the tempo.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey secretary Rajneesh Mishra expressed confidence in the squad. “Playing at home in Jhansi, the team will look to draw energy from local support and make full use of the familiar conditions. With promising youngsters blending with experienced campaigners, we will aim to convert home advantage into a strong finish,” he said.

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Placed in Group C, UP will play their opening match against Chandigarh on Thursday. They will take on Karnataka on Friday. “Our focus is to qualify for the knockout first and only then we will be aiming for further strategy,” said coach Jitendra Singh Bhadauriya.

SQUAD

Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Piyush, Ashu Maurya, Haris, Manish, Atul Deep, Vishal, Chandan Yadav, Rohit Chauhan, Suraj Pal, Kaffe, Ajeet Yadav, Sumit, Akash Pal, Mithilesh, Arun, Ajay Yadav and Gopi.