Uttar Pradesh Police to build voice database of accused in serious crimes

The Uttar Pradesh Police is compiling a database of voice samples of accused in cybercrime, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and other serious offences. The database will help investigators match suspicious audio recordings with stored samples and identify suspects operating through phone calls and digital platforms.

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Under the new facility on the police’s Yaksh app, investigators will upload voice samples of accused linked to specific cases. The system aims to streamline voice searches, compare samples with suspicious recordings and use artificial intelligence-based analysis to improve crime detection.

In a circular issued on September 30, DGP Rajeev Krishna directed cyber police stations and district police stations to prioritise uploading quality voice samples, with supervisory officers responsible for ensuring that the recordings are accurate and correctly attributed to the accused.

How the system will work

The process begins with investigators uploading an accused’s voice sample to the Yaksh app along with the prescribed case details. Cyber police stations will handle recordings linked to cybercrime, while district police stations will upload samples related to cybercrime, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and other serious offences.

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{{^usCountry}} For cybercrime cases, the recording can be linked to an FIR or a National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) complaint number. Investigators must enter details such as the FIR date, district and police station before uploading the audio. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For cybercrime cases, the recording can be linked to an FIR or a National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) complaint number. Investigators must enter details such as the FIR date, district and police station before uploading the audio. {{/usCountry}}

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For extortion, kidnapping for ransom and other serious offences, officers can select the relevant crime category and upload the voice sample. An FIR number is not mandatory under this option.

Once stored, the samples are intended to help investigators compare suspicious voices with the available recordings, analyse audio linked to criminal activity and identify possible connections between suspects and offences.

30-second minimum, accused’s voice only

The circular mandates a clear voice recording of at least 30 seconds, along with the required remarks before the sample is saved. The DGP has cautioned officers against uploading a complainant’s voice as that of an accused. If a recording contains both voices, investigators must extract only the accused’s portion and prepare a clip of at least 30 seconds.

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The recording must be checked for clarity and verified to ensure that it belongs to the accused concerned.

Supervisory checks to prevent errors

Station house officers, cyber police station in-charges and designated district-level supervisory officers will monitor compliance and ensure that recordings meet the prescribed standards.

Police commissioners, senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police have also been directed to brief subordinate personnel and ensure that the exercise is undertaken on priority.

The Yaksh app already consolidates criminals’ records, photographs and voice samples. The new facility allows case-specific recordings to be added, aiding investigations into threatening calls, ransom demands, cyber fraud and other offences involving telephone or online communication.

However, the circular describes a facility for collecting and using voice samples; it does not specify the technical method, accuracy rate or independent verification mechanism for AI-based voice matching. A potential match would therefore need to be assessed alongside other investigative evidence.

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