Uttar Pradesh: Rahul, Priyanka slam state govt over law and order situation
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday over the law and order situation in the state.
"Under the BJP rule, Uttar Pradesh is becoming worse day by day. Such disorder in law and order spares none -- it is a curse for every community,” Rahaul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtags #Hathras #Bulandshahr.
He also tagged a photo of the funeral procession of a 50-year-old man who was allegedly shot dead in Hathras district by a person out on bail in a case of molesting the victim's daughter.
Priyanka Gandhi alleged one family or the other can be heard "screaming for justice" every day in Uttar Pradesh, contrary to Yogi Adityanath government's “propaganda”.
Their attacks on the BJP dispensation came in the backdrop of the Hathras shooting as well as an incident in Bulandshahr where the body of a 12-year-old girl was exhumed from a pit days after she went missing.
"The father of a girl who did not take back a case of molestation was murdered in Hathras. The body of a girl, who had been missing for several days in Bulandshahr, was found buried in a house," Priyanka said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Contrary to the UP government's false propaganda on crime, every day one family or the other is screaming for justice," she said.
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders have been attacking the Adityanath government over law and order situation in the state, alleging that criminal activities were on the rise, a claim denied by the state government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh: Rahul, Priyanka slam state govt over law and order situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Assembly ruckus: Ruling and opposition benches trade charges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IndiGo’s Sharjah-Lucknow flight lands in Karachi after passenger falls ill, dies
- IndiGo said the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Yogi Adityanath to invoke NSA against accused in Hathras murder case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman accused of killing husband, can't be given child's custody: HC
- The court observed that there was a possibility that the mother could be convicted and the adverse impact of the event, if it were to come to pass, would far outweigh the transitory benefit the minor would derive from her mother's care and company.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speed of execuyion of Jewar airport project reflects new work culture of UP: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kashi BJP gets hi-tech office, Nadda calls it 'medium' for best quality values
- The new BJP office in Varanasi was built in about two year’s time at an estimated cost of around ₹6 crore, said a party leader.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh slams UP CM over shifting of Etawah safari lions to Gorakhpur zoo
- In a tweet, Akhilesh said that shifting of the lions was an attempt to kill the tourism industry in Etawah.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSUI chief urges UP youth to join unemployment protest at Parliament on March 12
- Neeraj Kundan also lauded NSUI for winning two important posts in the recently held student union’s election at Kashi Vidyapeeth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹2,100 crores raised for Ram Temple so far: Trust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pay bills on time, disclose actual load to get cheap electricity: UP minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP government says ₹42,700 crore loan given to about 13 lakh MSMEs in FY21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Statement of Indian, Hindu culture': Min Pradhan reviews projects in Varanasi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want alliance with BJP in 2022 UP polls, says RPI chief Athawale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four days after woman found burnt, four accused arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox