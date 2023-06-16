150 out of 746 KGBVs in U.P. to be upgraded to class 12 from this session

Girl students studying in 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in Uttar Pradesh will now be able to continue their studies after passing class 8 in the same school. Reason: The state government has decided to upgrade all 746 KGBVs in a phased manner. In the first phase, 150 of these schools will be upgraded from 2023-24 session. A class under way at a KGBV in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district. (HT file photo)

“We are in the process of upgrading them. To start with, 150 KGBV will be upgraded from this session. The schools which have adequate space are being upgraded. The process of acquiring land and constructing new buildings wherever required is in the process,” said Vijay Kiran Anand, director general, school education, Uttar Pradesh.

“There was a growing demand from girl students that they struggle to study beyond class 8 after completing their education in KGBV. In view of the pressing demand, the government decided to upgrade KGBVs schools in the state,” he added.

The KGBVs offer free of cost residential schooling facilities from class 6 till class 8 at present. Now the plan is to extend them to class 12 to boost education among girls, especially those belonging to scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), other backward classes (OBC) and minority communities as well children of BPL families.

The KGBV scheme was launched by the Government of India to make the education system more responsive to the needs of marginalised girls and to enhance their access and retention. Initially, it ran as a separate scheme but was merged with Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) programme with effect from April 1, 2007.

Meanwhile, KGBV will soon have an all-female staff. Contracts of all existing male staff working in these residential girls’ schools functioning across the 75 districts of the state will not be renewed.

Director general, school education, Vijay Kiran Anand has issued a letter to all district magistrates ordering them to not renew services of teaching as well as non-teaching male personnel working in these schools in their respective districts. This step has been taken for the safety of female students studying in these residential schools offering residential education.