Victory, not ceasefire, should be celebrated: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tiranga Yatra after Operation Sindoor, saying a win, not ceasefire, should be celebrated. He made the comment in Amethi where he was on a tour to attend private functions. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“Celebrations should be of victory, not ceasefire. The people of BJP want to deceive the people of the country. The public is aware and wise. When the time comes, it will teach the BJP a lesson. Peace is paramount for our country but along with this, other countries should not interfere in many of our issues. That has been the identity of our constitution and democracy. Sovereignty is the identity,” Yadav said, speaking to the media.

Answering a question on US President Donald Trump’s supposed support to Pakistan, Akhilesh Yadav said that this is not the time to talk about it. “When the time comes, the Samajwadi Party will put forth its stand on it. The government should take concrete steps to make our country powerful, economically strong, and our borders safe,” he said.

He lashed out at Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah’s objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army. “The BJP’s action, character and face have been exposed not only in MP but also in Ballia and Bihar. The FIR registered after the High Court’s order is proof of this,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, without taking the name of rebel SP MLA from Gauriganj, Rakesh Pratap Singh, the SP chief said, “The BJP is missing from Amethi. When the BJP is not true to itself, then how true will it be to those who are turncoats? Now the scope of getting a ticket from every party will end. Those who have betrayed the Samajwadi Party by changing sides, now they will not be able to win again, because they are ungrateful, treacherous and turncoats. There is no place for such people anywhere.”

Rakesh Pratap Singh had won the Gauriganj assembly seat on the SP ticket in 2022. During the Rajya Sabha elections in 2024, Singh was among seven MLAs who rebelled and voted for the BJP candidate.