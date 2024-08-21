Waterlogging in VIP Lko areas: Mayor asks civic chief to set up panel to rid city of problem

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal has directed municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh to constitute a committee to find a solution to the problem of waterlogging in areas around Vidhan Bhawan , Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) headquarters, besides finding reasons behind waterlogging in these VIP areas. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The committee will be tasked with identifying the shortcomings in the existing infrastructure and proposing both short-term and long-term measures to prevent future waterlogging.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh said, “The committee will be constituted as per the wishes of the mayor to put an end to the problem of waterlogging in these areas.”

The state capital experienced severe waterlogging due to heavy rain on July 31, causing disruptions at the Vidhan Bhawan, Raj Bhawan, and the LMC headquarters.

Kharakwal wrote to the municipal commissioner, demanding a detailed report on the waterlogging incidents at these critical locations. She has made it clear that her top priority is to free Lucknow from the recurring problem of waterlogging.

She said, “Despite the LMC spending a significant amount of ₹14 crore on cleaning drains and large drainage systems this year, the city’s drainage infrastructure has once again proved inadequate. The waterlogging in most VIP areas of Lucknow raises questions about the effectiveness of the drainage system and the management of the city’s infrastructure. The LMC headquarters, which is nearly 100 years old, suffers from an outdated and often choked sewer line, further complicating the situation. The surrounding drains, which should facilitate the quick drainage of rainwater, are often clogged , leading to slow water drainage and subsequent flooding.”

She said that residents have told her that in areas around the Vidhan Bhawan, small drains have either disappeared or remain blocked, exacerbating the waterlogging problem. Furthermore, the design of some gates of the Vidhan Bhavan, particularly numbers 8 and 10, is such that they are lower than the surrounding road. This allows water from the main road to flow directly into the building, contributing to the flooding.

The responsibility for maintaining important buildings like Lok Bhawan and Vidhan Bhawan lies with the State Property Department. However, despite the allocation of a substantial budget each year for repairs, the waterlogging issues persist. This has led to concerns about the lack of accountability among engineers responsible for the maintenance of these buildings, with many questioning the efficiency and diligence with which the allocated funds are utilised.