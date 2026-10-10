Wazirganj apartment declared unsafe; audit recommends demolition

Nearly two weeks after cracks developed in a portion of SA Apartment in Barood Khana, Wazirganj, on September 28, a structural safety audit has declared the building unsafe for habitation and recommended its demolition.

A portion of the building tilted on September 28, raising concerns over the safety of residents and people in the surrounding area. (HT File)

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According to an official statement issued by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Friday, the authority had arranged temporary structural support and assessed the risks to residents following the incident. The LDA commissioned a private laboratory to conduct a structural safety audit of the apartment.

The private testing laboratories conducted non-destructive testing (NDT) to assess the building’s structural condition without causing damage to its components. The agency’s final report declared the building unsafe for habitation and recommended its demolition, the statement said.

A portion of the building tilted on September 28, raising concerns over the safety of residents and people in the surrounding area. The LDA acted on the agency’s preliminary recommendations and arranged temporary jacking support for the building on the same day to address the immediate structural risk.

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{{^usCountry}} The authority subsequently asked the agency to assess the building’s structural stability and strength through further testing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The authority subsequently asked the agency to assess the building’s structural stability and strength through further testing. {{/usCountry}}

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The findings indicate that the building cannot be considered safe for residential use, according to the structural assessment commissioned by the development authority.

The audit’s findings have put the building’s future in question, with the agency recommending demolition instead of continued residential use. An LDA senior official revealed that the report would now be sent to the district administration for further action.