Weekend events you can’t miss in Lucknow (March 13-15)

* A troubled father-daughter bond The narrative of the play unfolds from the father’s perspective, with scenes often repeating and contradictions. (HT file photo)

Darpan Natya Sansthan, one of the oldest theatre companies in the city, presents Daddy, an adaptation of Florian Zeller’s renowned French play Le Père. Directed by veteran theatre artist Suryamohan Kulshreshtha, the story revolves around a father and daughter struggling to adapt to the father’s worsening dementia.

The narrative unfolds from the father’s perspective, with scenes often repeating and contradictions surfacing to reflect the confusion in his mind. Meanwhile, the daughter finds herself torn between caring for her parent and pursuing her dreams.

When: March 14, 7 pm

Where: Sant Gadgeji Maharaj Auditorium

Entry: Prices start at ₹100

* Love, Ludhianvi and Amrita Pritam

Catch a legendary story of unrequited love with the play Ek Mulaqat, directed by Saif Hyder Hasan. The production traces the delicate relationship between the Punjabi poets Sahir Ludhianvi (played by Shekhar Suman) and Amrita Pritam (played by Geetika Tyagi), bringing to life their silences, poetry and longing.

It delves into intimate moments such as when Ludhianvi would visit Pritam’s home, sit quietly, smoke cigarette after cigarette, and leave without saying much. After he left, Pritam would light the cigarette butts he had stubbed out, as if to hold onto even the smallest trace of his presence. The two never married due to social and personal constraints, although Pritam later admitted that she remained bound to Ludhianvi in love all her life.

When: March 15, 4 pm and 7 pm

Where: Sant Gadgeji Maharaj Auditorium

Entry: Prices start at ₹750

* Stand up: A show by Vaibhav Karn

Delhi-based stand-up comic Vaibhav Karn brings a new set packed with witty observations to the city. Expect plenty of relatable moments drawn from everyday life in the Capital, including quips on Jat behaviour, hypervigilant mothers, typical Delhi Metro commuters and brash ambulance drivers. The IIT graduate is known for his quick transitions and grounded perspective as he jokes about the absurdities of urban life. Catch him if you enjoyed his sets Delhi Crime, Dreams vs Reality, and Raid.

When: March 15, 7 pm

Where: Lucknow Events Club

Entry: Prices start at ₹299

* Time to bloom

With the arrival of spring, see how the gardens of the CSIR–National Botanical Research Institute in Lucknow comes alive, bursting with colour from its fresh blooms. This year, the annual flower show is dedicated to the vibrant bougainvillaea. The show will present a vast collection of plants developed over six decades, including bonsai specimens, multi-coloured variants and elaborate topiary. A treat for photographers, gardening enthusiasts and nature lovers, the event also invites individuals, schools and nurseries to showcase their own home-grown bougainvillaeas.

When: Mar 14, 2 pm to 5.30 pm; Mar 15, 10 am to 5.30 pm

Where: Central Lawn, Botanic Garden, CSIR-NBRI

Entry: Prices start at ₹10, forms available at www.nbri.res.in

* A heritage half-marathon

Sign up for the Lucknow heritage half marathon to participate in a 3 km, 5 km, 10 km or 21 km run. Runners between 18 and 65 can register. The 21-km run must be completed in under three hours and the 10 km in under two hours, while the 3 km and 5 km have no cut-off times and can also be undertaken by children over the age of eight. All registered participants will receive a T-shirt, refreshments, a participation certificate and a finisher medal, while the top three spots in each category will be awarded a trophy.

When: March 15, 5 am

Where: Gate No. 3, Lulu Mall (starting point)

Entry: Registration prices start at ₹299; register at the Decathlon store at Lulu Mall on March 14, between noon and 5 pm