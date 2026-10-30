Week-long events from Nov 20 to mark LU’s 106th Foundation Day

Lucknow University will celebrate its 106th Foundation Day on November 25, with a week-long series of academic, cultural and creative programmes scheduled from November 20 to 25. The roadmap was finalised at a meeting of the organising committee on Thursday.

The Lucknow University campus (HT File Photo)

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LU vice-chancellor Prof JP Saini proposed setting up a special ‘Historical Gallery’ showcasing important events, milestones and achievements from the university’s inception till date to preserve its glorious legacy and connect the younger generation.

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As per the decision, all departments and colleges affiliated to the university in five districts will organise activities during the Foundation Week.

Key events include a heritage walk to acquaint students with historic buildings and rich heritage of the campus, a science and art exhibition with participation of university departments and affiliated colleges to showcase innovation and creativity while a friendly cricket match between alumni and current students will be organised by Lucknow University Athletic Association.

‘LU hostels fully occupied, drinking water found safe in test’

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{{^usCountry}} Lucknow University on Thursday announced that all 2,948 approved seats across its 17 hostels have been fully allotted and that drinking water samples from hostels have been found fit for drinking in tests conducted by a government laboratory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucknow University on Thursday announced that all 2,948 approved seats across its 17 hostels have been fully allotted and that drinking water samples from hostels have been found fit for drinking in tests conducted by a government laboratory. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the administration, the entire hostel allotment process is conducted on the basis of prescribed rules, merit, reservation system and availability of seats. Some rooms have not been used for residential purposes due to necessary maintenance and repair work, keeping students’ safety in mind.

On drinking water quality, the administration said that following complaints received recently, chemical analysis of water samples from all hostels of the main campus was done by the State Health Institute, Aliganj, Lucknow.