Days before formal seat-sharing talks between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress are scheduled to begin, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday reiterated that “winnability” remains the only acceptable formula for allocating seats in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference, in Lucknow on Saturday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said the alliance with the Congress under the INDIA bloc would continue, but seat distribution would be decided solely on the basis of which partner had a realistic chance of winning a particular constituency.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

“When we examine the details minutely, there are still a lot of seats which the Congress can win; we will give them those seats. I want to repeat once again: winnability is the only formula which can defeat the BJP in 2027,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

The SP has yet to formally announce the full team that will represent it in the negotiations. Formal discussions between the two parties are expected to begin on November 23 in New Delhi, as earlier indicated by SP MP from Mau, Rajeev Rai.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} During the briefing, Yadav announced the launch of a new website, akhileshsunrahehain.com, aimed at youth outreach. The platform will collect suggestions, feedback and complaints from the public, with data to be compiled every two days and placed before the party leadership. He also said the SP would bring out its manifesto at three levels to better connect with different sections of society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the briefing, Yadav announced the launch of a new website, akhileshsunrahehain.com, aimed at youth outreach. The platform will collect suggestions, feedback and complaints from the public, with data to be compiled every two days and placed before the party leadership. He also said the SP would bring out its manifesto at three levels to better connect with different sections of society. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Taking a swipe at the ruling party, Yadav remarked that the BJP’s new “Radhey Radhey, Kamal Khila De” slogan signalled that “unka kamal murjha gaya hai” (their lotus has withered).

“We often say ‘Radhey Radhey’ when bidding someone farewell. Now the people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their minds to wipe out the BJP from the state,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yadav further announced that the SP would write to the Election Commission, accompanied by signatures of its MLAs, MLCs and MPs, against officials who he alleged had been functioning as BJP agents for the past 10 years and had not been transferred. He claimed large sections of the police force were working as BJP workers.

On the issue of electoral rolls, he countered chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s claim that the names of 1.27 crore Hindu voters had been deleted, asserting that it was the votes of the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) communities that were being targeted.

He reiterated that the SP would scrap the Agniveer scheme if it formed the government. Yadav claimed the BJP would effectively stand defeated the moment election dates were announced and urged booth-level workers to strengthen the organisation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Beyond winnability, important to connect people with issues: Congress

“Beyond winnability, it is important to connect people (voters) with issues to convince them to support the party and candidate who ultimately win. The recent Rajasthan panchayat election is a big example for assessing winnability and issues. We will ensure that in the alliance we give good candidates,” said Rajendra Pal Gautam, in-charge, Uttar Pradesh Congress.

The Congress party registered a major victory over the ruling BJP in Rajasthan panchayati raj elections, the results of which came on November 20.