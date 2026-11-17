In what appears to be a Hindutva build-up ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the BJP has brought the long-standing Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute in Mathura into sharper focus after successfully accomplishing Mission Ayodhya with the Ram temple becoming one of its defining political and ideological achievements and already finishing a key part of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project in Varanasi.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya were among those present at the BJP’s Mathura meeting on Monday. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The issue found resonance as the BJP’s two-day Chintan Shivir (brainstorming meeting) began in Mathura with 54 senior party leaders, including many from western Uttar Pradesh, in attendance. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary were among those present.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s assertion on Monday that a grand temple would be built at Lord Krishna’s birthplace, on the lines of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and his challenge to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to join the proposed ‘kar seva’, underline the BJP’s attempt to keep the Mathura issue alive in the state’s political discourse.

“‘Ayodhya hui hamari hai …. ab Mathura ki baari hai (Ayodhya is already ours and now it is Mathura’s turn),” Maurya said while replying to a question from reporters after the first session of the BJP meeting.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Asking Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to come to Mathura, Maurya said, “If he is a true Krishna bhakt (devotee), then he (Akhilesh Yadav) should participate in kar seva for Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and he (Maurya) will join him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asking Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to come to Mathura, Maurya said, “If he is a true Krishna bhakt (devotee), then he (Akhilesh Yadav) should participate in kar seva for Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and he (Maurya) will join him.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Hindutva pitch also shows a renewed focus on Western Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP won 111 out of 121 seats in the 2022 assembly polls. The region is known for the politics of communal polarisation while caste factors play out more in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The statement also assumes significance in view of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s proposed visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya on December 12, along with his wife Dimple Yadav, and his subsequent indication that he would also visit Vrindavan. The proposed visits are being seen as part of the SP chief’s effort to adopt “soft Hindutva” in a move that is believed to have made the BJP uncomfortable.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This is not the first time Maurya or the BJP has asserted its stand on this polarising issue.

Building a grand Krishna temple at the disputed Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah site, apart from the Ayodhya and Kashi shrines, respectively, has been among the BJP’s oldest electoral promises.

The issue also has a geographical and electoral significance. Mathura, Vrindavan, Govardhan, Barsana and Gokul form the religious heartland of the Braj region, whose influence extends beyond Mathura district to adjoining parts of western Uttar Pradesh.

A renewed emphasis on Krishna Janmabhoomi could help the BJP consolidate Hindu support across the state, especially in the West UP region by bringing different caste groups under a shared religious identity, particularly at a time when the Opposition is seeking to build its political narrative around the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) social coalition. Yadavs, in particular, are said to be devout followers of Lord Krishna.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Mathura issue, however, is not a new addition to the BJP’s political agenda. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently kept the Braj region in focus through visits on important religious occasions, including Janmashtami and the Holi festivities in Barsana and Vrindavan. He has repeatedly invoked the possibility of developing Mathura and Vrindavan on the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi.

During his Janmashtami visit in September this year, Yogi offered prayers at Krishna Janmabhoomi and said the government was working towards developing grand temple complexes in Mathura-Vrindavan, keeping in view the region’s religious and cultural importance.

The BJP’s renewed focus on the Krishna Janmabhoomi comes on the close heels of Union home minister Amit Shah’s emphatic promise that if voted to power in 2027, the BJP would introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttar Pradesh. He made this announcement at the UP BJP state working committee in Lucknow last month.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Western UP now becomes electorally even more significant for the BJP after the Asaduddin Owaisi-Chandra Shekhar Azad alliance, which may make its presence felt in several assembly constituencies with a sizeable Scheduled Caste and Muslim population in the region.