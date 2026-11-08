Woman boxer found dead in Kanpur; family alleges murder

A 26-year-old state-level woman boxer and gym trainer, whose body was found in a pool of blood beside the Kanpur-Prayagraj national highway on Friday, was identified by her family at the post-mortem house on Saturday. Suspecting murder, the family has named her boyfriend as a suspect.

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The deceased, Mantasha Kumari, lived in Ikhlaq Nagar under the Gangaghat police station area of Unnao. Her parents, Sanjana and Prem Kumar, and other relatives broke down on seeing her body at the mortuary.

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According to the family, Mantasha left home around 5 pm on Thursday to buy clothes and other items for Diwali from Lal Bangla market in Chakeri, Kanpur. She did not return, and her mobile phone was switched off around 7 pm.

After failing to trace her, the family lodged a missing person complaint with Gangaghat police on Saturday. Police informed them that the body of a young woman had been recovered in Kanpur, following which they rushed to the post-mortem house and identified her.

The body was found on Friday morning near Maholi cold storage turn on the highway, within Maharajpur police station limits.

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{{^usCountry}} Mantasha was the youngest of three siblings. After completing Class 12, she took up boxing and trained under her father, a former boxer and gold medallist. She won a state-level gold medal and later worked as a gym trainer at several places. At the time of her death, she was employed at Fusion Fit gym in Jajmau. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mantasha was the youngest of three siblings. After completing Class 12, she took up boxing and trained under her father, a former boxer and gold medallist. She won a state-level gold medal and later worked as a gym trainer at several places. At the time of her death, she was employed at Fusion Fit gym in Jajmau. {{/usCountry}}

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Her father said she had undergone surgery around two months ago after a lump was detected in her uterus and had stayed away from the gym while recovering. She had started stepping out again only two days before going missing. She usually travelled to Lal Bangla on her scooter but took an auto-rickshaw on Thursday as she was still unwell.

Prem Kumar told police that a young man who trained at the gym had become acquainted with his daughter and visited her several times in hospital during her illness. He suspects the man may be involved in her death.

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Unnao circle officer (city) Vini Singh said a missing person case had been registered on the family’s complaint. Further action would depend on evidence collected from the spot, forensic examination and the post-mortem report, she said.

Gangaghat police in Unnao are investigating the missing person case.