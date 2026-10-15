Woman’ fatal fall from Lucknow hotel: Samreen feared she was being held against her will, family tells police

“We have raised seven children alone. We want justice for our daughter,” said Sufia Bano, mother of 24-year-old Samreen, who died allegedly after falling from the 10th floor of Omaxe Hazratganj in Sushant Golf City Monday evening.

For representation only (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A day after her death, the family alleged on Tuesday that Samreen was murdered. They accused Avnish Jaiswal alias Dev, who was reportedly with her at the hotel, of being responsible for her death after which police registered a murder case

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Bano, who is a widow for 16 years now, alleged that Avnish had been pressuring Samreen to marry him for the past four months. “The family was opposed to the marriage, as the two belonged to different religions,” she told media persons.

According to the family, Samreen had left home with her elder sister, Sheeba, to visit the market. After walking about a kilometre from home, she went to meet Avnish for what relatives described as a final conversation to tell him that a relationship between them was not possible. Her sister subsequently left for work.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The family told police that around 3 pm, when Sheeba and one of Samreen’s friends contacted her, she sounded frightened. Samreen allegedly told her sister that Dev was not allowing her to leave and said she was sharing her location so that a cab could be booked for her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family told police that around 3 pm, when Sheeba and one of Samreen’s friends contacted her, she sounded frightened. Samreen allegedly told her sister that Dev was not allowing her to leave and said she was sharing her location so that a cab could be booked for her. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“However, her phone was switched off shortly afterwards, and the family could not contact her again,” said Faizan, cousin of the deceased. He added, “We learnt about the incident around 10.30 pm.”

“Avnish had repeatedly threatened Samreen over the phone, warning that he would come to her house if she refused to marry him,” the mother told.

Police on the other hand have formed three teams to investigate the case and trace the accused. Officials have also questioned people close to him, said Md Mushtaq DCP South.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Social media posts highlights alleged relationships

Meanwhile, social media posts have brought renewed attention to their alleged relationship. A reel purportedly featuring Avnish shows him sporting mehendi bearing Samreen’s name on his palm. Another photograph circulating online appears to show the two joining their palms, each with half a heart drawn on it.

The family also told police that the two communicated through Instagram accounts reportedly used under the names ‘Deer’ and ‘Alpha’.