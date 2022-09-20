Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Woman killed for dowry; husband, in-laws booked

Woman killed for dowry; husband, in-laws booked

Updated on Sep 20, 2022 12:26 AM IST

According to police, the accused killed the woman on Sunday before hanging her from a fan. It was done in order to make it appear that the victim was trying to commit suicide.

A case has been registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act 1962. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly killed for dowry by her husband, brother-in-law and sister-in-law in the BBD police station area of the state capital on Sunday. Police have booked the accused after a case was registered against them on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Vikram, s/o Hanuman, his younger brother Vijay and his wife Pooja, police said. They live in a rented apartment in an area near BBD police station in Lucknow. The woman Kanti, alias Manisha was married to Vikram in June 2018.

According to the police, Vikram, Vijay and Pooja would often harass her for dowry and she was even beaten up by the accused. According to them, the accused killed the woman on Sunday before hanging her from a fan. It was done in order to make it appear that the victim was trying to commit suicide. According to them, the exact nature of the crime and the manner in which it was attempted is still unclear.

A case has been registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act 1962 at the BBD Police station after the complaint of the victim’s mother Vadini Rajmati.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022
