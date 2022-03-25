Home / Cities / Lucknow News / World TB Day: No symptoms in U-16s; difficult to detect disease early, say experts
World TB Day: No symptoms in U-16s; difficult to detect disease early, say experts

World TB Day: Experts said that among adults the disease gives clear symptoms including cough for over two weeks, but in children below 16 years, there is no active symptom initially
For representation only (HT Photo)
For representation only (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 25, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Tuberculosis among adults gives clear symptoms including cough for over two weeks, but in children below 16 years, there is no active symptom initially, which makes it difficult to diagnose at an early stage, said doctors.

“Population-wise three lakh new paediatric TB cases should be diagnosed in India every year but at present only one lakh are diagnosed annually, which means two lakh remain undiagnosed. The reason is children do not show symptoms like adult TB patients do,” said Dr Surya Kant, HoD respiratory medicine at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

The department of respiratory medicine conducted an awareness session for common people on TB, on Thursday. In all, 24 children were adopted for better treatment and care by the department.

He said, “Among children, the symptoms will be change in diet habits, disinterest in studies and outdoor games, hampered growth and irritability. All this without any illness, and even if tests are done, the reports will be normal. This indicates a child might be suffering from TB.”

Similar is the situation with elderly who have poor immunity that their body does not show symptoms clearly. “For developing symptoms a certain level of immunity is required in the body. But elderly, or those above 60 years of age, with poor immunity, will show no or very late symptoms of TB,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Friday, March 25, 2022
