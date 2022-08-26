Yogi Adityanath seeks public support for drive against drugs, says those playing with lives of youths won’t be spared

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged the society to extend support to the state government’s drive against drugs because “it is essential to save the youths and the country”.

Anyone trying to play with the lives of youths will not be spared, Yogi Adityanath said in his address to gatherings in Meerut and Hapur districts of western Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Distributing tablets and smartphones under Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana and Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana in Meerut, Yogi appealed to every section of the society to participate in the drive against drugs as this is a campaign to save the country and its youths from the conspiracy to ruin their lives through liquor or any kind of drugs or intoxicant.

“If someone plays with the lives of the younger generation, we will treat him as a national criminal and punish him for it. Their property will also be confiscated,” the chief minister remarked.

Yogi Adityanath also distributed ‘gharauni’ certificates (land ownership documents) under the Svamitva scheme of the state government .

“Efforts are underway to ensure that every section of the society should get the benefits of the schemes of the government without discrimination. With the digital revolution, people are getting the benefit of welfare schemes through DBT,” he said.

The chief minister said India presented a world-class model of Covid management under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

He also said, “Drone technology is being used to mark the properties of people and they are being given their ownership rights. So far, it has been given to 34 lakh families.”

The chief minister said that nothing can stop Uttar Pradesh from becoming number one.

Efforts were being made to make the state a trillion-dollar economy, he added.

“Now the state’s first sports university is being established here (Meerut). Sports will be linked with education policy. With the setting up of sports academies in every village, drug dealers will not be able to ruin the younger generation,” he said.

₹ 810 CRORE PROJECTS FOR HAPUR

He dedicated 274 developmental projects worth ₹810 crore in Hapur.

“Hapur showed its faith in the BJP in the assembly elections which is a testament to the development-oriented thinking of the government,” he added.

“Our government will give pace to the development of the region and the launch of various projects today marks the beginning of Hapur’s development journey,” he said.

“All the public representatives of Hapur have been assured that there will be no dearth of funds to ensure that development projects are completed on time to benefit the people,” he added.

“Our government has a policy of zero tolerance for crimes against women and if any person dares compromising it, he will be made to pay,” Yogi warned.

The CM went on to say that due to the development-oriented approach of the BJP government, the distance from Delhi to Hapur and Meerut has now reduced.

The Ganga Expressway will also cover the stretch between Hapur and Meerut and reduce the travel time to Prayagraj to six hours.

“Projects like Film City, Medical Device Park in nearby regions and upcoming Sports University in Meerut will generate numerous employment opportunities for the youth,” said Yogi.

In the last five years despite the Covid-19 pandemic, five lakh youths were given government jobs in the state, he said.

About 1.61 crore youths were given job opportunities through various MSME units, industrial sectors, among others. Similarly, about 60 lakh craftsmen, and artisans were also connected with banks to ensure their self-employment, he added.

Yogi added that the government is taking forward the programme of skill mapping of every household to provide employment to at least one youth of every family in the state.