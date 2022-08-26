Yogi Adityanath seeks public support for drive against drugs, says those playing with lives of youths won’t be spared
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath says those ruining lives of youths will be treated as criminals and their property will be confiscated
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged the society to extend support to the state government’s drive against drugs because “it is essential to save the youths and the country”.
Anyone trying to play with the lives of youths will not be spared, Yogi Adityanath said in his address to gatherings in Meerut and Hapur districts of western Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
Distributing tablets and smartphones under Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana and Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana in Meerut, Yogi appealed to every section of the society to participate in the drive against drugs as this is a campaign to save the country and its youths from the conspiracy to ruin their lives through liquor or any kind of drugs or intoxicant.
“If someone plays with the lives of the younger generation, we will treat him as a national criminal and punish him for it. Their property will also be confiscated,” the chief minister remarked.
Yogi Adityanath also distributed ‘gharauni’ certificates (land ownership documents) under the Svamitva scheme of the state government .
“Efforts are underway to ensure that every section of the society should get the benefits of the schemes of the government without discrimination. With the digital revolution, people are getting the benefit of welfare schemes through DBT,” he said.
The chief minister said India presented a world-class model of Covid management under the leadership of the Prime Minister.
He also said, “Drone technology is being used to mark the properties of people and they are being given their ownership rights. So far, it has been given to 34 lakh families.”
The chief minister said that nothing can stop Uttar Pradesh from becoming number one.
Efforts were being made to make the state a trillion-dollar economy, he added.
“Now the state’s first sports university is being established here (Meerut). Sports will be linked with education policy. With the setting up of sports academies in every village, drug dealers will not be able to ruin the younger generation,” he said.
₹ 810 CRORE PROJECTS FOR HAPUR
He dedicated 274 developmental projects worth ₹810 crore in Hapur.
“Hapur showed its faith in the BJP in the assembly elections which is a testament to the development-oriented thinking of the government,” he added.
“Our government will give pace to the development of the region and the launch of various projects today marks the beginning of Hapur’s development journey,” he said.
“All the public representatives of Hapur have been assured that there will be no dearth of funds to ensure that development projects are completed on time to benefit the people,” he added.
“Our government has a policy of zero tolerance for crimes against women and if any person dares compromising it, he will be made to pay,” Yogi warned.
The CM went on to say that due to the development-oriented approach of the BJP government, the distance from Delhi to Hapur and Meerut has now reduced.
The Ganga Expressway will also cover the stretch between Hapur and Meerut and reduce the travel time to Prayagraj to six hours.
“Projects like Film City, Medical Device Park in nearby regions and upcoming Sports University in Meerut will generate numerous employment opportunities for the youth,” said Yogi.
In the last five years despite the Covid-19 pandemic, five lakh youths were given government jobs in the state, he said.
About 1.61 crore youths were given job opportunities through various MSME units, industrial sectors, among others. Similarly, about 60 lakh craftsmen, and artisans were also connected with banks to ensure their self-employment, he added.
Yogi added that the government is taking forward the programme of skill mapping of every household to provide employment to at least one youth of every family in the state.
-
Man steals baby from mother sleeping on railway station in UP's Mathura. Video
A manhunt has been initiated by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a seven-month-old baby was kidnapped from a woman sleeping on the platform at the Mathura railway station. The crime was caught on CCTV and the footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. Four teams of Government Railway Police have been deployed to nab the unidentified man, a photo of whom was circulated by the police.
-
Thoughts that count: Heartening scenes before Supertech twin tower demolition
Heartening scenes were witnessed near Noida's Emerald Court Society on Sunday morning hours before the country witnesses the controlled explosion of the tallest towers to be demolished so far. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would be razed to the ground at 2:30 pm. In the last three days, thousands of citizens have been evacuated from the Society. For the evacuated residents, Nearby society Silvercity AOA placed banners, welcoming them for breakfast.
-
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics