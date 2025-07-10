Yogi Adityanath warns anti-national elements, says won’t let them divide society

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday gave a stern warning to anti-social and anti-national elements, saying his government is taking strict action against those indulging in such activities and will not allow them to divide the society. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and others during an event under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, in Azamgarh district. (PTI PHOTO)

Adityanath, who led the state government’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’ campaign and planted saplings in Ayodhya, Azamgarh and Gorakhpur, was referring to the arrest of the Balrampur-based Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhaangur Baba, the alleged mastermind of illegal religious conversions.

Over 37.21 crore saplings were planted on Wednesday during a mega campaign even as the chief minister said the state, which faces heatwaves, has been progressing on the path of green waves.

“We apprehended a criminal yesterday who was exploiting Hindu women and bargaining over their dignity. Such elements are now being dealt with sternly. We will not allow society to fragment and will crush all anti-national and anti-social forces,” Yogi said in Azamgarh.

The chief minister used the occasion to target Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other SP leaders.

He said though Azamgarh has elected many big (SP) leaders, it was the BJP which brought development to the region with the Purvanchal Expressway and educational institutions following the election of Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua. He said the double engine government (BJP governments in UP and at the Centre) has brought development while others have brought development to their family and have indulged in dividing the society.

A Harishankari Vatika was set up along the expressway at Kerma village in Sathiyaon block of Azamgarh district. The district planted 60 lakh saplings. Yogi personally planted the 60th lakh sapling, said an official press release.

He said despite heavy rainfall in several districts, including Ayodhya, the plantation campaign continued with great enthusiasm.

“The Earth is not merely a piece of land—in India, we share a deep spiritual bond with her. Our sages and saints have instilled in us the values that connect us to Mother Earth. If she is healthy, we are healthy; if she falls ill, it endangers all life,” he said.

Describing the plantation campaign as a sacred mission, the chief minister said it aims to restore the Earth’s health while preserving the cherished memory of the mother.

He noted that the sapling plantation campaign began eight years ago under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance as a response to climate change and extreme weather.

“Since then, Uttar Pradesh has planted over 204 crore saplings. Both national and international institutions now recognise that forest cover in U.P. is increasing. In 2017, U.P’s forest cover was just 9%. Today, it has increased to 10%.”

He urged the people to take saplings from the forest department and plant them.

“Do plant one tree in your mother’s name, upload a selfie, and you may also win a prize,” he said. He also informed the public about the Carbon Credit initiative being promoted by the government.

He thanked the Azamgarh administration and acknowledged the support of public representatives and citizens in taking up the revival of the Tamsa river. He highlighted the mythological importance of this river and the nearby ashrams, and said that this campaign is not only about environmental revival, but also about preserving heritage. He praised the integration of river rejuvenation with plantation efforts as a commendable model.

In Ayodhya, he said with the plantation of 204 crore saplings in eight years, an additional 5 lakh acre area has been added to forest cover in the state.

Pointing out that trees are vital for shade, fruits, soil conservation, and pollution control, he said the state’s farmers are also being benefited with the plantation drive.

This movement is a pledge to improve the present and safeguard the future, as trees offer protection against pollution, respiratory ailments and the harmful effects of carbon emissions, he said.

Adityanath said uRs 42 lakh in carbon credits will be distributed among farmers across seven commissionerates.

Yogi planted saplings of banyan, neem, and peepal at Triveni Vatika on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya, dedicating them to Lord Ram, Mother Earth and all mothers. Addressing a public gathering at Rampur Halwara, he emphasised the initiative’s vital role in tackling climate change and promoting environmental conservation.

He said 75% of the saplings planted in the past campaigns have survived and the plantation mega campaign is a resolution to improve the present and secure the future.

Observing that Ayodhya is now returning to the glory of Treta Yuga, he said this initiative not only helps in purifying the environment, but also plays a critical role in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change. He cited a recent example from Texas, USA, where many children reportedly went missing due to sudden flooding.

He emphasised that sustainable development and environmental conservation must go hand in hand, which can be achieved through planned and scientific interventions.

Quoting scientist Jagdish Chandra Bose, he affirmed that trees possess life and serve vital functions, providing shade, fruits, conserving soil, and reducing pollution. He cited the Vedic verse “Mata Bhoomi: Putroham Prithivyaah”, meaning, “The Earth is my mother, and I am her son.”

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership in environmental protection and referred to the initiatives like replacing traditional stoves with LPG cylinders and banning single-use plastics have been crucial in safeguarding Mother Earth.

The chief minister presented drumstick (sahjan) saplings to Zero Poverty scheme beneficiaries Amarjeet, Rinku Devi, Sonmati Devi, Budhiram and Anita Devi, on the occasion. He also gifted saplings and chocolates to students: Deepak Chauhan and Amrita Yadav of Class 7 and Shweta Maurya, Shakeena, and Mohini Rajbhar of Class 8.